Appreciation: Regional School Committee Member Ron Jannino Dies at 75

The Revere community is mourning the loss of one of its longest-serving and most dedicating public officials.

Ronald Jannino, who served as Revere’s representative on the Northeastern Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Committee for 35 years, died on June 20. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Jannino was not only widely admired in Revere but throughout the entire Northeast school district that includes 12 communities. He was re-elected to the committee with tremendous votes in the elections that are held district wide.

A graduate of Everett Vocational School, Class of 1963, Mr. Jannino was a strong advocate for the many Revere students attending Northeast Regional. He was always accessible to parents of eighth grade students who were considering applying to the Wakefield vocational high school, explaining the many specialized programs in trades and the many potential employment opportunities that await Northeast graduates.

David DiBarri, superintendent of the Northeast School District, expressed his condolences to the Jannino family on behalf of the school. He praisied Mr. Jannino’s outstanding service on the Committee.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of longtime School Committee Member Ronald Jannino,” said DiBarri. “A Revere resident and retired woodworking teacher from another district, he joined us in 1986 and was re-elected to the board for nearly 34 years – a true testament to the calling he felt to promote the best interests of students and educators alike. We are so thankful for his service to our district and the thoughtfulness and care with which he undertook his role on the board and our hearts are with his family during this difficult time.”

City Council observes a moment of silence

The City Council observed a moment of silence for Mr. Jannino at its meeting Monday night. Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he and Ronald Jannino were close friends for 40 years.

“Ron was our city’s representative on the Northeast School Committee and he did a very effective job helping young people from Revere who wanted to pursue their education at the school,” said Powers. “I can’t think of anybody who was as effective as he was in that position. He was a good, honest, sincere person. I wish his family my deepest sympathy.”

City Council President Patrick Keefe served on the Revere Pop Warner Board with Mr. Jannino’s daughter, Melissa Elam, who was the organization’s cheerleading director, and son-in-law, Craig Elam, who Keefe’s predecessor as RPW president.

“I’m very friendly with his son-in-law and daughter and his grandchildren,” said Keefe. “Ron and I are brother Knights at the Knights of Columbus. Ron was a great man and he served the community with dedication for a very long period of time on the Regional School Committee.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino said, “I am saddened by the lost of Ron Jannino. He was a dedicated representative of the city of Revere.”

Noting the closeness in spelling and pronunciation of their respective names, Councillor Giannino said she was often asked if the two well-known officials were related. “Although we were not related, we both shared the bond of serving the City of Revere,” said Giannino.

Mayor Brian Arrigo had the following to say. “I am both saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Ron Jannino. As a distinguished representative on the Northeast Vocational School Committee, Ron was a devoted advocate for the students of our City who aspired to vocational education. Northeast Vocational is regarded as one the leading institutions of academic and technical education. Ron was proud to be a vital part of that community. At the same time, he was an active and enthusiastic member of our city who readily participated in events to support our youth, our senior citizens, and our veterans. Ron’s death leaves a void both in our world of education, and also in terms of our personal connections that make Revere a special community.”