National Leading Grassroots Organization, Indivisible, Endorses Ed Markey for U.S. Senate

Indivisible, a national, progressive grassroots organization with over a million members across the country, today announced its endorsement of Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate.

“Senator Markey is a model progressive legislator: consistent, accountable to his constituents, and ready to fight for a more just and equitable future. He is a leader in the climate movement and a champion for a more just, sustainable, and livable future,” said Lucy Solomon, IE Director for Indivisible. “Senator Markey consistently demonstrates progressive leadership and vision by prioritizing working people and marginalized communities, and we’re excited to continue this work with him.”

“It’s an honor to receive this endorsement from such a grassroots powerhouse as Indivisible,” said Senator Markey. “Progressive action starts at the grassroots level, and in order to defeat Donald Trump, take back the Senate from Mitch McConnell, and keep our House majority, we need groups like Indivisible. I stand with Indivisible on the need to stop the dangerous effects of climate change, to increase access to health care, and racial and economic justice. I am grateful to them for their support. ”

Indivisible’s mission is to educate and activate voters and hold elected officials accountable to the values of equality, justice, compassion, and inclusion and to elect progressive leaders.

The endorsement follows the recent announcements of support for Ed Markey from several major groups across the state, including American Federation of Teachers, Massachusetts Indivisible Northampton, Our Revolution Massachusetts, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice, Progressive Democrats of America, the NRDC Action Fund, the Jamacia Plain Progressives, American Postal Workers Local #4553, and UNITE Here Local 26 labor union workers.

Indivisible is a grassroots movement of thousands of local groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda. The organization is composed of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking action to resist the GOP’S extreme agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

Sen. Markey has served in the United States Senate since winning the special election in 2013 and has amassed a deep record on environmental, climate, gun safety, and consumer protection issues. He co-authored the Green New Deal, and his leadership has led to legislation to address the humanitarian crisis on the southern border, protect LGBTQ+ rights, and ensure that Donald Trump cannot launch a nuclear first strike without Congressional approval. Raised in Malden, Ed Markey has always stood up for the priorities of Massachusetts.