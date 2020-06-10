St. Anthony of Padua to Re-Open Saturday with 4 p.m. Mass

St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere will reopen with Masses on Saturday June 13 at 4 p.m, and Sunday June 14 at 8 a.m. and 12 noon.

There will also be a 10 a.m. Mass Sunday June 14 on Zoom for the parishioners who aren’t able to come. All Masses are by reservation only as the church can only seat 120 parishioners, so it will be first come first serve.

Parishioners can email their name and phone number to [email protected] or leave a message at the rectory number 781-289-1234 Ext. 10, to reserve a seat at a scheduled Mass. There will be updates this week on the church’s website www.stanthonysrevere.org