Malden Catholic High School Offers Spring and Summer Education Recovery Classes for High School Students

Since the onset of COVID-19, Malden Catholic High School seamlessly shifted to an exceptional Distance Learning model with interactive, academically challenging classes taught by veteran teachers on a secured Zoom platform. MC students have had the benefit of a full curriculum for the past two semesters with assigned letters grades.

In an effort to provide supplemental coursework for high school students in the Greater Boston area who may have lost time and learning due to the crisis, Malden Catholic will offer remote Education Recovery enrichment classes this spring and summer. These classes are designed to provide students grades 7 – 11 with the important coursework and studies they may have missed in Math, Science, English, Social Studies, Foreign Language, STEM and other electives to ensure they are prepared for college applications and the 2020 – 2021 school year.

The MC Education Recovery spring courses will run from May 11 to June 12, Monday – Friday from 2:30 – 3:30 PM and 4:15 – 5:15 PM on an interactive Zoom platform for $395/class. Summer classes will be held from June 29 to July 31. Class selection options include the following: Math, Science, English, Social Studies, Foreign Language, STEM: Engineering Everywhere, SAT Prep, College Application 101, Probability and Statistics, Create Your Own Website, The Fundamentals of Music Theory, Humanities and the Arts, Public Speaking and Workplace Skills, 3D Printing – Behind the Scenes, Philosophy, Bible Study and Weather.

Class selection and registration are on the Malden Catholic website at https://www.maldencatholic.org/academics/spring-enrichment-classes