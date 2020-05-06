City Council Will Recognize MACIR for Mask Donations

The City Council approved a motion by Councillor-at-Large by Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo to award a Certificate of Commendation to MACIR for producing and donating more than 1,000 masks to the city during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rachid Moukhabir is the president of MACIR (Moroccan American Connections in Revere).

“The impact that this organization has had on our community during the COVID-19 crisis has been outstanding,” Rotondo stated in his official motion. “The Moroccan American Community stepping up to the plate, what they did was phenomenal. When there was a need, they (Rachid Moukhabir and MACIR) rose to the challenge and I just want to thank them for that.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino said, “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Rachid very well the past few years on the Council and he and his whole organization will do anything to help the community. Any time anything is needed, they step up to the plate and they get it done. I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and for what they do for us. And I hope they know that we’re here to support them as well.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna also commended MACIR, saying that its members and other organizations and residents are deserving of commendation for their actions during the COVID-19 crisis. “I’m just so proud of Revere and what everybody has accomplished to help our residents,” said McKenna.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino said MACIR “does amazing work and has truly stepped up” for the community.

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito asked Rotondo to to include local tailor Blanca Bedoya in the recognition ceremony. Morabito said Bedoya has been instrumental in the sewing operations for the masks. Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti hailed Moukhabir for being “a community person.” “This is a great motion,” said Visconti.

Council President Patrick Keefe said he appreciated all the work that MACIR has done for the city while extending his best wishes during the community’s observance of Ramadan.

“I look forward to recognizing MACIR at a Council meeting to be scheduled later,” said Keefe.