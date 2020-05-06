Mask Up May Program Draws Tremendous Response

The city’s Mask Up May Program, launched Sunday with a pop-up mask distribution site at Revere Beach, is drawing a tremendous response, with more than 2,000 masks set to be delivered to Revere residents at their homes this Saturday.

Charlie Giuffrida, outreach coordinator for the city’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team who oversees supply distribution (food, masks, PPE) to residents, said the mask program officially started Tuesday. Adrianna Borriello is the coordinator of the Mask Program.

“Just in the past 24 hours, Adrianna has already received more than 300 addresses for deliveries,” said Giuuffrida.

Residents can also obtain their masks in person Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Rumney Marsh Academy.

Giuffrida said the city has purchased masks while also receiving masks from several different sources.

“One of our biggest supporters is the Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR),” said Giuffrida. “Of the 900 masks that we have already set aside to be delivered, all of them were donated by MACIR.”

According to Giuffrida, MACIR was awarded a $40,000 grant from the Boston Foundation Monday, allowing the organization to make several thousand masks for the city.

Nonni’s Pizza donated approximately 250 masks to the city. Massachusetts General Hospital gave the city 7,000 masks masks that were distributed to every senior living facility in Revere. “MGH’s donation of supplies was incredible,” said Giuffrida.

Those unable to pick up their masks in person at RMA may submit a delivery form that is available on the main page at revere.org.

“Anyone who fills out form will receive a mask delivery on Saturday,” said Giuffrida. “These are no-contact deliveries. The driver will leave the mask on the front porch or side door, wherever they tell us to put it. For residents who live in apartment buildings, they have to make arrangements to have the mask delivered to the lobby.”