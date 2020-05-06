News Briefs

Grab and Go Mask Distribution Underway

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and establish strategies for longer-term recovery efforts. As of May 4, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,255 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

#MaskUpMay

Tuesday morning marked the start of the City’s Grab and Go mask distribution as part of its #MaskUpMay campaign. Residents in need of a mask will be able to walk- or drive-up to the Rumney Marsh Academy any weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and receive a mask. The city will distribute cloth, reusable masks sewn by volunteers for nonprofit partner MACIR (Moroccan American Connections in Revere) after which disposable masks will be handed out. On Sunday, the City distributed more than 950 masks at its first pop-up mask distribution at Revere Beach.

Beginning this weekend, City volunteers will deliver masks to the homes of residents who cannot access the Grab and Go distribution. Any resident in need of a mask can call 3-1-1 or utilize this form to register for the service.

New Soofa Signage Supports Resident Outreach Efforts

In partnership with Soofa, the City has facilitated a swift deployment of Soofa Signs to areas in the city with high pedestrian traffic. The Soofa Signs will be used to push out important PSAs, health guidelines, and resources for community members and businesses alike, as well as real-time transportation information. The signs will extend the City’s COVID-19 communications outside of digital channels to the outdoors. The first four signs are the first phase of a larger installation of up to 18 Signs.

Gravellese To Host Virtual Town Hall with Jim Aloisi on May 12

Joe Gravellese, Democratic candidate for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus) will stream a “Virtual Town Hall” on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 PM with Jim Aloisi, former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation. Aloisi is currently a board member at the nonprofit TransitMatters, and a lecturer in urban studies and planning at MIT.

The Town Hall will be focused on fixing Massachusetts’ transportation system, and creating a healthier, more sustainable state following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jim Aloisi is one of the foremost experts on transportation policy in Massachusetts,” said Gravellese. “For years, he’s been sounding the alarm on what Massachusetts must do to solve its transportation crisis, alleviate the burdens of congestion on communities like ours, and make our state cleaner and healthier. I’m thrilled to host him for a conversation on how we can make transportation better for Revere, Chelsea and Saugus, as well as residents all over the state.”

The event will be streamed on Gravellese’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/joegrav.

Revere Democratic City Committee Re-Organizes

The Revere Democratic City Committee will host a virtual meeting on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 5 p.m. to re-organize its committee structure after new members were elected during the May 3rd Presidential Election. All Revere residents, in particular registered Democrats are invited to observe, however, only elected members will be able to participate. For more information contact the Revere Dems’ Secretary Juan Pablo Jaramillo via e-mail at [email protected] To join the meeting dial Toll Free (253) 215-8782 and enter the following Meeting ID: 816 3862 9428.

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 endorses Gravellese

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 has endorsed Joe Gravellese in the campaign for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District. The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 1.

The IUOE represents construction workers who work as heavy equipment operators, mechanics, surveyors, and stationary engineers. Local 4 has over 5,000 members in central and eastern Massachusetts.

“From standing up to wage theft, to giving labor a seat at the table when crafting important safety regulations, I’ve committed to fighting for workers’ rights at the State House,” said Gravellese.

“I’ve had great conversations with labor groups across the state, but this endorsement is a special honor for me, as my father has been a union operating engineer for over 20 years. My family experienced firsthand what a difference it made to the quality of our lives when my father had access to a union.”

“Labor has played a huge role in our lives – my grandfather was a teamster, and my brother-in-law is a laborer. In my public service, I am committed to advancing the cause of workers’ rights – not through lip service, but by fighting for the important changes to state policy that will protect the right to organize for fair wages and working conditions.”

Voters can learn more about Gravellese’s campaign at www.joegrav.com or by emailing [email protected]

Capic Fuel Assistance Update – You May Now Be Eligible!

COVID-19 is affecting us all whether it’s our health, household income, our social well-being or a combination of all three. If you are a resident of Chelsea, Winthrop or Revere and are finding it difficult to keep up with home heating expense during this time please do not hesitate to reach out to CAPIC. All applications can be completed remotely. Call today, you may be surprised you qualify! Please call 617-884-6130.

Temporary Housing for Residents to Safely Recover from COVID-19

Beginning April 16, the Quality Inn in Revere will be used as temporary housing for Chelsea and Revere residents sick with COVID-19 who are in need of a safe, non-overcrowded place to recover. Eligible residents are:

•confirmed by testing to have the virus,

•confirmed by a doctor that they do not need hospital care,

•and living in overcrowded housing where it is difficult to self-quarantine (stay separated from others).

Those meeting these qualifications will be further evaluated by healthcare professionals to determine if the Quality Inn will provide appropriate temporary isolation housing for their unique circumstances. Isolated individuals at the Quality Inn will receive care from Partners HealthCare medical professionals, along with food and hygiene supplies provided by MEMA. There will also be mental health support services from North Suffolk Mental Health Association. This safe housing option will be available for 60 days.

MGH Chelsea, Beth Israel Offers Testing for Those with Symptoms

Patients with symptoms of Covid-19 are eligible for testing at MGH Chelsea and Beth Israel Chelsea.

One doesn’t need to be a patient of MGH to qualify. There is also not a need to have health insurance, and immigration status does not matter.

Appointments are STRONGLY encouraged, but walk-ins will not be turned away. If anyone has one of the following symptoms, please call 617-724-7000, to schedule an appointment for evaluation and testing:

•fever

•new sore throat

•new cough

•new runny nose or nasal congestion

•new muscle aches

•new shortness of breath

•new loss of smell

If one is a patient within the Partners Healthcare system, please call the Primary Care doctor’s office with any questions, and to be scheduled for evaluation and testing.

*Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare is offering a drive-thru testing service at 1000 Broadway (near the Chelsea/Revere city line). It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

If you have a Beth Israel primary care physician, call 617-975-6262 to make an appointment.