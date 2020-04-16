City of Revere Response to COVID-19: April 16, 2020 Update





Facial Coverings Required for Customers to Enter Essential Businesses

First Patients Arrive at Quality Inn Site

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the virus. As of April 16, 2020, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 538 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

Tonight Mayor Arrigo and Revere Board of Health Chair Dr. Nathalee Kong hosted a virtual town hall to provide a COVID-19 update and answer questions on the City of Revere’s Facebook. The full town hall can be viewed here.





Yesterday the Revere Board of Health issued a new directive mandating that all individuals over the age of five wear a mask or face covering when entering a building open to the public; using public transportation, taxis, or ride shares; pumping gasoline or otherwise using outdoor self-service facilities. Businesses have the right to refuse entry to any customer not wearing a facial covering or mask. The City of Revere has delivered disposable masks to businesses to provide to customers who arrive without one; however residents are encouraged to make or purchase their own facial coverings.





The first patients arrived at the Quality Inn site today; the site will provide an alternative, safe housing solution for Chelsea and Revere residents who live in overcrowded housing conditions or would otherwise be at risk of spreading the virus within their community. An individual that is eligible to stay at The Inn will be a resident of Revere or Chelsea; be Covid-19 positive; have been determined by a doctor that they do not currently require hospital care; and be living in a situation where significant challenges are presented for self-quarantining or isolation. Public officials in Chelsea and Revere, in consultation with medical experts, will confirm an individual meets eligibility requirements.