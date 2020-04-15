Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino Announce Opening of “The Inn,” Temporary Housing for Residents to Safely Quarantine and Recover from COVID-19

REVERE – Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and City Manager Tom Ambrosino will hold a press conference to announce the opening of temporary housing at the Quality Inn in Revere for residents to safely quarantine and recover from COVID-19.

4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15

Quality Inn Boston-Revere, 100 Morris St, Revere, MA 02151

As part of a joint effort to slow community transmission of COVID-19, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino will announce details of a site for non-congregate housing to open Thursday for those who are recovering from the virus, do not require hospital care, and are in need of a safe place to quarantine. The Quality Inn in Revere has agreed to allow the use of the entire building for the next 60 days to provide an alternative, safe housing solution for Chelsea and Revere residents who live in overcrowded housing conditions or would otherwise be at risk of spreading the virus within their community. Partners HealthCare has stepped up to serve as the health care management team offering in-room health care services, eliminating the need for individuals to travel to doctors’ offices or hospitals, and a third-party management company will oversee all non-medical related operations. Plans for The Inn were developed with support from MEMA, the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, and public safety and health officials from both Revere and Chelsea.