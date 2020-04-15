Revere Children Enjoy Easter Bunny Parade

Revere Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa had the apt description for Saturday’s Easter Bunny Parade: “It was awesome.”

Thousands of Revere children and their families greeted the Easter Bunny during the six-hour parade that began from three separate locations and made its through the city.

We spotted several Easter Bunnies being driven around the streets of revere on Saturday

We spotted several Easter Bunnies being driven around the streets of revere on Saturday and greeted with many smiling faces throughout the streets of the City.

“We had three different Easter Bunnies and started off in North Revere, Beachmont, and Point of Pines and collectively moved toward the inner part of the city,” explained Hinojosa. “I’m pretty sure we hit every street. We may have missed a dead-end street here or there.”

The families adhered to the social distancing guidelines while displaying signs and remaining close to their homes.

Hinojosa served as one of the drivers and used his own Jeep with the roof removed so children could have a good view of the Easter Bunny.

Mayor Brian Arrigo participated with one of the groups in the parade. The Revere Police and Fire Departments safely escorted the Easter Bunny motorcades. Revere’s Water and Sewer Departments, DPW, and Action Towing also assisted in the parade.

A former Revere and Suffolk University baseball star, Hinojosa said he was grateful to all the groups who helped make the parade a tremendous success.