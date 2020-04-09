Updates on the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project

During Spring 2020, MassDOT will temporari­ly reduce Route 1 where it passes through the Chelsea Curves to a single lane in each direction over a series of weekends. The agency will also temporarily close the Carter Street off-ramp from Route 1 southbound for a series of weekends and one weekday over­night. These reductions and closures are part of the on­going Tobin Bridge/Chel­sea Curves Rehabilitation Project and will allow the use of accelerated bridge construction methods to ensure that the vital section of Route 1 through Chelsea can continue to safely and efficiently process passen­ger and freight traffic.

ROUTE 1

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

•ROUTE 1 NORTH­BOUND: Will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Following the weekend operation, Route 1 will reopen to two lanes.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTH­BOUND: Will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Following the weekend operation, Route 1 will reopen to two lanes.

WORK HOURS

•Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday of each of the weekends during which lane reductions will take place and end at 5 a.m. on the following Monday. During the weekend lane reductions, the project will operate continuously.

•Lane reductions will take place on the following weekends:

*April 3 – April 6

*April 24 – April 27

*May 1 – May 4

*May 15 – May 18

*May 29 – June 1

CARTER STREET RAMP TRAFFIC

IMPACTS

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be temporarily closed, and traffic detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett. Motorists will then take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.

WORK HOURS

•Work will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday of each of the weekends during which lane reductions will take place and end at 5 a.m. on the following Monday. During the weekend lane closures, the project will operate continuously. Like­wise, during the one week­night closure, work will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

•Ramp closures will take place overnight from Thursday April 2 to Friday April 3 and on the follow­ing weekends:

*April 24 – April 27

*May 1 – May 4 *June 5 – June 8