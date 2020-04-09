Stay Home • Stay Safe • Celebrate Online Virtual Masses and Religious Services You Can Participate in from Home

Temple Tifereth Israel
93 Veterans Rd, Winthrop
This year, Temple Tifereth of Winthrop will host an online streaming seder on the second night of Passover; Thursday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m., led by Student Rabbi David Joslin We will provide a special Haggadah for you to follow as we conduct our seder. When the time comes for us to eat our Passover meal, we will pause the cameras, mute our audio, and continue our own private meal at our own tables. Then at the appointed time, (approximately 45 minutes after we take the break) we will then join back together on video to complete our seder.
How to participate in the Passover Zoom Seder:
If you wish to participate on your electronical device, please make sure you have tested your computer’s camera and microphone capability. The Passover Zoom Seder can be accessed at the following website: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/567270193 on April 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
If you wish to call into the seder just on your phone, without audio capability, please call 1 929 205 6099. The Meeting ID is 567 270 193.
If you’re interested in learning more about how to use ZOOM conference on your computer/ipad/Tablet/electronic device, please visit the following website:
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-How-Do-I-Join-A-Meeting-
The online Haggadah we will be using is everyone’s instant favorite: The 30 Minute Haggadah, which we are happy to email upon request. As always, feel free to use your own family favorite Haggadah.
Any questions, please email Student Rabbi David Joslin; [email protected]
St. Mary’s of the Assumption
670 Washington Ave, Revere
And Our Lady of Grace
194 Nichols St, Everett
Monday- Wednesday
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Holy Thursday
Our Lady’s open 9 am- 3 pm
Mass at 7 pm live streamed on our Facebook page.
Visit morningstarcatholic.org for more information.
Good Friday
St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Stations of the Cross will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on our Facebook page
The Liturgy will be livestreaned at 7 p.m. on our Facebook page
Visit morningstarcatholic.org for more information.
Holy Saturday
St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Easter Vigil will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on our Facebook page
Go to morningstarcatholic.org for more information.
Easter Sunday
Our Lady’s Church open 9 a.m. – Noon
Easter Mass at Noon live streamed on our Facebook page
Go to morningstarcatholic.org for more information.
St. Anthony’s Parish
250 REVERE ST, REVERE
Father Xavier will be live streaming our Holy week Service Starting on Thursday April 9, at 7 p.m., and Friday April 10, at 3 p.m. with the Stations of the Cross and Easter Sunday at 12 p.m. Noon Mass.
The Parishioners will have to sign up with Zoom. All links and websites are available on our web site at:
Stanthonysrevere.org.
First Congregational Revere
230 Beach Street, Revere
Following the orders of Governor Baker we will be closed on Sunday mornings for worship service until further notice. We are live streaming the 11 am service (see link below.) We will also have no Bible Studies, Youth Group meetings, Sunday School classes, choir,or English Classes. We will keep you informed about services and activities beyond April.
Live Stream at:
http://www.sundaystreams.com/go/4370
Cathedral Of The Holy Cross | Catholic TV
1400 Washington St. Boston
Cardinal O’Malley Holy Week Schedule from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on CatholicTV
The Most Reverend Robert Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston and President of CatholicTV said, “It’s unprecedented to be unable to celebrate the holiest week of the year in our parishes, but through the gift of modern technology, CatholicTV allows us to gather virtually at the mother church of the Archdiocese with our shepherd, Cardinal Seán, for these sacred rites.”
Holy Week Schedule
Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020
Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Cardinal Seán O’Malley
CatholicTV broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.
Good Friday, April 10, 2020
Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Cardinal Seán O’Malley
CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 3 p.m., rebroadcast 9:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday, April 11, 7:30pm
Solemn Vigil of Easter with Cardinal Seán O’Malley
CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 12, 8:00am
Mass of Easter Sunday with Cardinal Seán O’MalleyWLVI-TV to broadcast at 8-9 a.m. | CatholicTV to broadcast at 11 a.m., 7 p.m. 11:30 p.m.
How to Watch the CatholicTV Network:
Cable: Comcast Ch 268, Verizon Ch 296, RCN Ch 85
Livestream: CatholicTVLIVE.comDaily Masses: WatchtheMass.comAlso available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS and Android appsFor more information on CatholicTV Holy Week programming visit: CatholicTV.org/HolyWeekFor information on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross Holy Week visit: HolyCrossBoston.comNote that due to the COVID-19 situation, these are not public. The faithful are encouraged to participate by tuning into CatholicTV.
Programs for each of these Masses can be accessed online by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/CatholicTVHolyweek