Stay Home • Stay Safe • Celebrate Online Virtual Masses and Religious Services You Can Participate in from Home

Temple Tifereth Israel

93 Veterans Rd, Winthrop

This year, Temple Tifereth of Winthrop will host an online streaming seder on the second night of Passover; Thursday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m., led by Student Rabbi David Joslin We will provide a special Haggadah for you to follow as we conduct our seder. When the time comes for us to eat our Passover meal, we will pause the cameras, mute our audio, and continue our own private meal at our own tables. Then at the appointed time, (approx­imately 45 minutes after we take the break) we will then join back together on video to complete our seder.

How to participate in the Passover Zoom Seder:

If you wish to participate on your electron­ical device, please make sure you have test­ed your computer’s camera and microphone capability. The Passover Zoom Seder can be accessed at the following website: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/567270193 on April 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

If you wish to call into the seder just on your phone, without audio capability, please call 1 929 205 6099. The Meeting ID is 567 270 193.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to use ZOOM conference on your com­puter/ipad/Tablet/electronic device, please visit the following website:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/arti­cles/201362193-How-Do-I-Join-A-Meeting-

The online Haggadah we will be using is everyone’s instant favorite: The 30 Minute Haggadah, which we are happy to email upon request. As always, feel free to use your own family favorite Haggadah.

Any questions, please email Student Rabbi David Joslin; [email protected]

St. Mary’s of the Assumption

670 Washington Ave, Revere

And Our Lady of Grace

194 Nichols St, Everett

Monday- Wednesday

Saint Mary of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Holy Thursday

Our Lady’s open 9 am- 3 pm

Mass at 7 pm live streamed on our Face­book page.

Visit morningstarcatholic.org for more in­formation.

Good Friday

St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Stations of the Cross will be lives­treamed at 3 p.m. on our Facebook page

The Liturgy will be livestreaned at 7 p.m. on our Facebook page

Visit morningstarcatholic.org for more in­formation.

Holy Saturday

St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on our Facebook page

Go to morningstarcatholic.org for more in­formation.

Easter Sunday

Our Lady’s Church open 9 a.m. – Noon

Easter Mass at Noon live streamed on our Facebook page

Go to morningstarcatholic.org for more in­formation.

St. Anthony’s Parish

250 REVERE ST, REVERE

Father Xavier will be live streaming our Holy week Service Starting on Thursday April 9, at 7 p.m., and Friday April 10, at 3 p.m. with the Stations of the Cross and Easter Sunday at 12 p.m. Noon Mass.

The Parishioners will have to sign up with Zoom. All links and websites are available on our web site at:

Stanthonysrevere.org.

First Congregational Revere

230 Beach Street, Revere

Following the orders of Governor Baker we will be closed on Sunday mornings for wor­ship service until further notice. We are live streaming the 11 am service (see link below.) We will also have no Bible Studies, Youth Group meetings, Sunday School classes, choir,or English Classes. We will keep you informed about services and activities beyond April.

Live Stream at:

http://www.sundaystreams.com/go/4370

Cathedral Of The Holy Cross | Catholic TV

1400 Washington St. Boston

Cardinal O’Malley Holy Week Sched­ule from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on CatholicTV

The Most Reverend Robert Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston and President of CatholicTV said, “It’s unprecedented to be unable to cel­ebrate the holiest week of the year in our par­ishes, but through the gift of modern technol­ogy, CatholicTV allows us to gather virtually at the mother church of the Archdiocese with our shepherd, Cardinal Seán, for these sacred rites.”

Holy Week Schedule

Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020

Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 10, 2020

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 3 p.m., rebroadcast 9:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 11, 7:30pm

Solemn Vigil of Easter with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12, 8:00am

Mass of Easter Sunday with Cardinal Seán O’MalleyWLVI-TV to broadcast at 8-9 a.m. | CatholicTV to broadcast at 11 a.m., 7 p.m. 11:30 p.m.

How to Watch the CatholicTV Network:

Cable: Comcast Ch 268, Verizon Ch 296, RCN Ch 85

Livestream: CatholicTVLIVE.comDaily Masses: WatchtheMass.comAlso available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV, Sam­sung Smart TV, iOS and Android appsFor more information on CatholicTV Holy Week programming visit: CatholicTV.org/Holy­WeekFor information on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross Holy Week visit: HolyCross­Boston.comNote that due to the COVID-19 situation, these are not public. The faithful are encouraged to participate by tuning into CatholicTV.

Programs for each of these Masses can be accessed online by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/CatholicTVHolyweek