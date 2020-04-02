Councillor Giannino continues her campaign for state rep

Under ordinary circumstances, Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino would walk door-to-door to collect signatures for her nomination papers.

But the COVID-19 crisis has affected everything, everywhere.

So in an effort to obtain the 150 signatures needed to become certified as a candidate for state representative. Giannino held a “walk up and sign” event outside her home Saturday.

“With everything that is going on right now, It’s becoming increasingly difficult to do all the normal events you do in a campaign, so we had to get creative and make it safe,” said Giannino. “So we set up a table and I stood six feet away and let people come up and sign my nomination papers.”

Giannino had posted the nomination papers signing event on Facebook Friday night and a lot of friends, family, and supporters showed up to support the candidate.

Giannino is vying for the state representative seat in the district that includes Revere, Saugus, and Chelsea. The seat is currently held by RoseLee Vincent, who announced that she will not be seeking re-election. The Primary is Sept. 1.

Giannino also announced that her grandmother, Joann Giannino, will be chairing her campaign for state representative. Mrs. Giannino has been a vital component of Jessica’s past councilor-at-large campaigns that have produced multiple ticket-topping performances, most recently in last November’s citywide election.