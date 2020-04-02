Obituaries 4-2-2020

Leopold Buono

Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston

Leopold A. “Leo” “Butchie” Buono of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away on March 28.

He was the beloved husband of Claire (Gillis) Buono, loving father of Tara Buono (Stackhouse) and Jillian Emma Buono and Nicholas Leo Buono, all of Winthrop; dear brother of Francine Billet of New York, James Buono and his wife, Rita of East Boston and Rosalind Faretra and her husband, Joseph of Winthrop. He is also survived by three loving grandchildren: Nicolette Stackhouse, Jaden – Helen Stackhouse and Michael Stackhouse and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Butchie will be laid to rest on Friday April 3, 2020.

In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the Ruggiero Funeral Home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at www.ruggieromh.com.

Virginia Rose-Kasper

Of Revere, formerly of Salisbury

Virginia N. (Knox) Rose-Kasper, 88, of Revere, formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The cherished daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Spooner) Knox, she was the beloved wife of the late Robert Rose and Walter Kasper, loving mother of James Rose and his wife, Roberta, Sharon Silvestri and her husband, Joseph, Robert Rose and his wife, Gail, Wayne Rose and his wife, Sherry, William Rose and his wife, Sharon, Pamela DiFraia and her late husband, Victor and Kimberly Rose-Hubbard and her husband, Rob Hubbard; caring sister of Charles Knox, Priscilla Marshall and the late Mary Baudreau and Douglas Knox. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to the charity of your choice.

www.vazzafunerals.com

John and Frances Longo

Both of Lynnfield

John Longo of Lynnfield passed away March 24 at the age of 84. His beloved wife of 62 years, Frances (Augliera) Longo, passed away just five days later on March 29 at the age of 82.

John and Frances were the cherished parents of John Longo of Groveland, Lauren Landry and her husband, David of Lynnfield, David Longo and his wife, Karen of Danvers and Leslie Lewis and her wife, Avon of Arlington. They were the adored grandparents of Nathan Doyle, Noah and Hannah Longo, Ava, Owen and Dana Landry, Zachary and Emily Longo and Katherine, Eleanor and Margaret Lewis. Additionally, the Longos are also survived by John’s sister Beverly Longo of Lynnfield and Frances’ sisters Ann Daniels and her husband, Michael of Newton and Louise Augliera of Boston.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Services will be held at a future date.

If you would like to express your condolences, please visit guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com

Frederick Peter Ryan

Former supervisory customs inspector

Frederick Peter Ryan of Revere, formerly of Winthrop, died on March 24 at the age of 83.

Frederick was a former Supervisory Customs Inspector.

Born in Winthrop on October 23, 1936, he was the beloved husband of Pat (Carney), devoted father of Peter Ryan of New York, James Ryan and his wife, Carol of California, Judene Slabacheski and her husband, Tony of Melrose, Timothy Ryan of Acton and Jennifer Ryan of Salem; cherished grandfather of Patrick, Michael, Daniel, William, Christopher and Molly Ryan and Jill and Alex Slabacheski.

In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. Interment in Winthrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons, Bruno Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit our guest book at www.Buonfiglio.com

Robert Gorvin

Of Revere

Robert Gorvin of Revere passed away on March 25.

Born in Melrose on July 9, 1954 to the late Bernard Joseph and Mary (Harrington), he was the beloved husband of the late Annette (Bertolino), dear brother of Eileen Gorvin of Melrose, Elizabeth Onik of Farnington, NM, the late Peter Gorvin and his wife, Kim of Wakefield and Patricia Singh of Nashua, NH; loving father to Michael and Matthew Gorvin of Revere and dear uncle to Casey, Emily and Allan Onik, Anna, Tony and Vinny Pesce and Joseph Gorvin.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes and in accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his sons are encouraging donations to the Home for Little Wanderers, a charity that was important to both Robert and his late wife, Annette. Honor gift cards can be sent to The Gorvin Family, 8 Jefferson Drive, Revere, MA, 02151. Please visit the Home for Little Wanderers website to donate.

Arrangements entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Christopher Mirasolo, Sr.

Will be remembered for his sense of humor and willingness to do anything for those he loved

Christopher Mirasolo, Sr. of Wakefield passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous fight with Alzheimers Disease surrounded by his family and two granddogs, Huey and Captain on Saturday, March 21. He was 91 years young.

Chris was born on February 3, 1929 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Mirasolo. Raised in East Boston, Chris met and married his wife of 60 years, Constance (Masse) and the two raised three children in Revere.

Chris was in the clothing industry for several years before moving to Wakefield in the 1980’s where he was a welcome addition to Wally’s Cleaners on Princess St.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Connie, and their three children, Christopher, Jr. and his wife, Diana, Carol Jenard-Campbell, and Cynthia Currant and her husband, Philip. He loved being “Papa” to Lee-J Mirasolo and his wife, Mollie Maguire, Christina Mirasolo, Thomas Avagianos, Christopher Avagianos and his fiancé, Miranda Fields, Michael Barker, Jaime Jenard and partner, Michael Baressi, Stephanie and John Miller, Philip and Colleen Currant and great grandchildren, Rylee, Milia and Zhavia Avagianos, Olive and Estelle Miller, Joseph Baressi and Gavin Mirasolo Maguire. Chris is also survived by his brother, Leo Mirasolo and his wife, Phyllis, his sister, Mary (Chickie) Masse and sister-in-law, Rose Mirasolo, all of Revere along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Anna Rappa, Jenny Arena, Frank Mirasolo, Rose Salton, Lena (Mimi) Bouchard, Vincent (Jimmy) Mirasolo and Joseph Mirasolo.

Chris will be remembered for his sense of humor and his willingness to do anything for those he loved. The profound effect Chris had on those listed above is only matched by the love they had for him in return.

Due to the current global pandemic and in order to preserve the health of his family and friends, a memorial service and proper sendoff will be held in the coming months. Details to follow.

Remembrances may be made in Chris’ memory to Chris Mirasolo Sr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation at Northeast Regional Vocational School, 100 Hemlock Rd. Wakefield, MA 01880.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Florence Capozzi

Of Revere, formerly of the North End

Florence “Flo” C. (Sarno) Capozzi, 84, of Revere, formerly of Boston’s North End, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28.

The cherished daughter of the late Clara (Mangiante) Sarno, she was the beloved wife of the late Louis “Gigi” Capozzi, loving mother of Claire A. Marrone and her husband, Dennis and the late Priscilla A. Capozzi, adored grandmother of Dennis J. Marrone and his wife, Melissa and cherished great-grandmother of Giavanna Pearl Marrone. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and the family pet, Rocco.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo’s name to the Mass General Hospital, Covid-19 Fund, 125 Nashua St. Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate.

George O’Keefe

Longtime international sales and marketing executive

George R. O’Keefe of Revere, formerly of Everett, 67, died on March 26 after a brief battle with cancer.

George loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. He was a graduate of ITT Tech. He had a long career as an International sales and marketing executive of OEM equipment used in ocean exploration and research. George enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

The beloved husband of Marilyn (Visconti), he was born in Everett on December 4, 1952 to the late James and Janet (Beattie). He was the devoted father of Justin O’Keefe and his partner, Sarah Evensen of Palo Alto, CA and the late Jason O’Keefe, cherished brother of John P. O’Keefe of Boxford, Richard M. O’Keefe of Merrimack, NH, the late James J. O’Keefe Jr. of Hudson, the late Margaret O’Neil of Stoneham and the late Janet Cannon of Seattle, WA and the dear brother-in law of Michael Matrinko and his wife, Cheryl of Revere. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health,

Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Cancer Center, 330 Brookline Ave, MA 02215. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Barbara Ceconi

Her legacy will inspire all who knew her

The extraordinary life of Barbara Ceconi ended with her passing on March 26, 2020.

Barbara was born October 23, 1958 to Lucille (DeCarlo) and Arthur Ceconi in North Tarrytown, New York. She graduated from Pocantico Hills Central School, Sleepy Hollow High School, and earned a B.A. from Amherst College and MSW from Boston College.

Barbara lived her adult life in the Boston area, mostly in Brookline, a community she loved and embraced, and it genuinely embraced her.

Barbara is survived by her brothers Arthur Ceconi Jr. of Montville, NJ and Tom Ceconi of Fairfield, CT, an aunt, Joan (DeCarlo) Sypher of Mahopac, NY, her sisters-in-law, Eileen (Martyn) Ceconi and Connie (Fiengo) Ceconi, nieces, Lisa, Moira, Anne, Eileen, Christa, Sophia, nephew, Sam and numerous cousins and friends.

The Ceconi/DeCarlo family is quite large and is filled with many accomplished people in virtually every profession and walk of life. That said, the line for the most accomplished in the family starts behind Barbara. She was able to overcome many obstacles to live independently, create a meaningful business and develop a group of close friends who lasted a lifetime.

She loved the Brookline community, walking with her guide dogs, working at the Museum of Science, educating school children on accessibility issues, the bookstore, meeting friends for coffee and just enjoying life. Her legacy will continue to inspire all those who knew her, especially her nieces and nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, N.Y. 10598. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Salvatore Traina

Of Revere, formerly of Italy

Salvatore Traina of Revere passed away on March 26,2020 at the age of 67.

Born in Genova, Italy to the late Immacolata (Inzerillo) and Giovanni Traina, he was the beloved husband of Giuseppa “Pina” (Turco), devoted father of the late Giovanni “Johnny” Traina, Michelle Traina-Flattes and Daniel Traina Sr., cherished father in-law to Branden Flattes and Amanda Biancardi, adored grandfather of Kaylee Traina and Daniel Traina Jr., loving son In-law to Concetta Turco of Revere, dear brother of Michela Traina of Genova, Italy, brother-in-law of Massimo and Nancy Turco, the late Leo Turco, Maurizio and Pamela Turco, Alex Turco, Franca Turco and Stephen Powers. Salvatore also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews and one great nephew, all of Revere.

Arrangements are by the Paul L. Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. If you would like to express your condolences please visit our guest book. www.buonfiglio.com.

Steven Mandolese

Longtime mechanic

Steven “Steve” Mandolese of Barnstead, NH, formerly of Everett, died on March 28 at the age of 64.

Steve was a mechanic for many years and enjoyed countless hours working on his own cars. When he wasn’t working on cars, you could find him on the lake or pond with a line in the water. He would do anything for his family and relished the time he spent with his granddaughter.

Born in Revere on January 24, 1956 to Juliette (Dotolo) and the late Robert Mandolese Sr., he was the beloved husband of Deborah “Debbie” (Dimeo), devoted father of Ignazio Falcone and his significant other, Angela of Manchester NH, Cassaundra Lopez of New Windsor, NY, Kevin Mandolese of Saugus and Jen Mandolese of Rochester, NH; cherished grandfather of Izabela Falcone; dear brother of Robert “Bob” Mandolese, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of North Andover, Deborah “Debbie” Mandolese of Everett, and the late Diane Mandolese. He is also survived by his loving extended family and his adored cats, Raja and Jasmine.

In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd St, New York, NY 10128 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.