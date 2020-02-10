Obituaties 02-05-2020

Harry Repucci

U.S. Air Force veteran

Harry T. Repucci of Streetsboro, Ohio, formerly of Revere, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23. He was 91 years old.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was the beloved husband of Alice (Rosenblatt) Repucci, the cherished father of AnneMarie SanMarco of Florida and Gerald Repucci of Attleboro; dear brother of James Repucci and his wife, Diane of Dedham; adored uncle of James, Michael, Lisa and Stephen and great-uncle of Jonathan, Adam, Gabriella, Domenic, Ethan, Lily, David and Benjamin.

All services were private and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere.

Leanne Fitzpatrick

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1976

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Leanne M. (Aucella) Fitzpatrick, who died on Sunday, Feb. 2 after being stricken at her home. She was 61 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. Interment will be Private.

Leanne was born and raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1976. She worked for over 25 years as a Medical Billing Coordinator at North Suburban Orthopedics.

She was a devoted mother and Nana. Family was paramount in her life, she was extremely close with her siblings, especially her sisters. She was always willing to give you her opinion whether you wanted or not. She was a sports fan of all sports, but was a Patriots “Super Fan.”

Leanne also loved dining on seafood, especially lobster, her absolute favorite. She enjoyed finding and trying new seafood restaurants. She was also a movie buff who enjoyed watching all types of movies at home and in the theater.

She and her family possessed a unique ability to laugh and joke no matter what the situation which helped when Leanne was forced to stop working due to her diagnosis of Lymphoma. She battled the illness like a warrior and never gave up. She will be missed by all of her family for her sense of humor, wit, strong minded personality, her stubbornness and her unwavering love she had for all of them.

The beloved daughter of the late Dolores T. (Sanchez) Palazzolo and her late husband, Patrick A., she was the proud and loving mother of John M. Fitzpatrick of Somerville and Nicole Fitzpatrick of East Boston, adored nana of Aria Lee Fitzpatrick, cherished sister of Ellen E. Bergeron and her husband, Arthur of Tewksbury, Albert C. Aucella of Winthrop, Brian J. Aucella of Revere, Stacy A. Hittinger of Revere and her late husband, Scott Hittinger and Patrick A. Palazzolo, Jr. of Groveland, Fla. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com.

Florence LaPorta

Lifelong Revere resident

Florence (Blengs) LaPorta, 93, a life-long resident of Revere, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3.

The beloved wife of the late Albert LaPorta, she was the loving mother of Denise Wallace and Deborah Capobianco; adored grandmother of Stephanie Chianca and her husband, Michael, Stacey Wallace, Nicholas Capobianco and his fiancé, Kristi Mejia and Jaclyn and Jessica Capobianco and cherished great-grandmother of Gianna and Matthew Chianca. Caring sister of Samuel Blengs and the late Emily Carey, Mary Pulicari and Vincent Blengs. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her loving pet, Charlie.

Family and friends will honor Florence’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, Feb.6, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private.

Milanka Davidovic

Fled Wartime Bosnia in 1996

Milanka Davidovic of Revere, formerly of Bosnia, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 97.

Milanka came to the United States in 1996, fleeing the war-torn country of Bosnia. She was passionate about music and singing. She enjoyed going to restaurants and was a big fan of golf, especially Tiger Woods. Milanka was always one to help others, earning her the title of “Mom” to many more than just her children.

She was the cherished mother of Merica Davidovic, Radenko Davidovic and his wife, Rabija, all of Revere, dear sister of Nada Pesic, adored grandmother of Sanja Jusufovic and her husband, Edin and Gina Davidovic and great-grandmother of Ela Jusufovic.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment was private.

Russell Doherty

U.S. Navy Vietnam Era vet and U.S. Postal Service

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for Russell B. Doherty who passed following a long illness at his winter residence in Inverness, Fla on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11:30 a.m. and will be immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Born in Winthrop, he lived his early years in Everett and Peabody. He was a 1971 graduate of the Northeast Regional Vocational School of Saugus. In June of 1972, he entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and served until February of 1973 with the rank of Ensign-2 nd Class.

Early in his working career, he worked for the Revere School System as a custodian. Later, he began a 25-year service as a Mail Handler in the US Postal Service, dividing his time between the South Postal Annex and the former Postal Annex at Logan Airport.

He and his late brother, Michael “Bowl” Doherty, were active members of the former Revere 27-Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps and also the Revere Reveries.

Russell was most proud and content to reflect upon his time in the drum corps and the many friendships that were brought about by that very happy time in his life.

The beloved husband of 39 years to M. Linda (Moschella) Doherty, he was the cherished father of Brian R. and Jason M. Doherty of Revere; the devoted brother of William E. Doherty of South Florida, Susan J. Rothwell and her husband, Stephen of Hanson and the late Michael “Bowl” Doherty; the proud brother in law of: Judith F. “Judi” (Dodge) Doherty of Peabody, Dr. William A. Moschella, DMD and his wife, Eileen of Lynn and the late Robert S. “Robbie” Moschella. He was the dear son of the late William F. and Pauine (Elliott) Doherty and the respected son in law of the late Revere Deputy Fire Chief Angelo S. Moschella and the late Antoinetta “Netta” (Casella) Moschella.

He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere League for Special Needs, 200 Winthrop Ave.,, Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Barbara Zullo-Libby

Jan. 30, 1939 — Jan. 25, 2020

Barbara Zullo-Libby, 82, passed away unexpectedly in her Chelsea home on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was one of eleven children born to the late Christopher Zullo, Sr. and Angelina (Riccio) Zullo. She attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Chelsea.

She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Libby and was widowed 37 years ago.

A single mother of five, she worked outside of her home to support her family. She held various jobs at Shrafts’ Candies and K-Mart and was a familiar cashier at Stop and Shop in Chelsea before taking her retirement.

During her lifetime, Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she was an adoring cherished grandmother re-membered for her dancing and trips to casinos and was an active member and volunteer at the Chelsea Senior Center for many years.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her ten siblings; her sister, the late Elizabeth Sofia and brothers; Charlie Zullo, Felix Zullo, Mario Zullo, James Zullo, Michael Zullo, Anthony Zullo, Jerry Zullo, John Zullo, Joseph Zullo and Christopher Zullo, Jr. She was the beloved mother of Frank L. Tallent of Stoneham and his fiancée Diann DiBenedetto, John Libby and his wife Leona of Chelsea, Robert Libby of Carver, James Libby of Chelsea and Linda Bednarek and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Tallent, Robert Libby, Jr., Brianna Libby, Daniel Libby, Nicholas Libby, Madison Libby, James Libby, Eric Libby, Brendan Bednarek, Ryan Bednarek and Mackenzie Bednarek. She is also survived by her dear friend Jimmy Nardizzi and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral arrangements were by the Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. Interment was at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.