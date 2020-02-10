Police Briefs 02-05-2020

BREAKING AND ENTERING

Revere Police arrested a man who broke into a home and was found with opiates on Jan. 27.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called about a man who was told not to come near a Walnut Avenue home, but had come back. Police arrived and found the man inside the home. After a search, they found Class A opiates on the man. There was evidence that the man might have lived in the home previously.

Michael Spinelli, 43, of East Boston, was charged with breaking and entering in the night for a felony, trespassing and possession of a Class A drug.

STOLEN CREDIT CARD

An alert officer making a traffic stop found several stolen credit cards in one man’s possession on Jan. 26.

Police were doing traffic enforcement on Bennington Street around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 when they stopped a man travelling on the roadway. During the stop, the man was found to have several stolen credit cards not belonging to him in his possession.

Kevin Bejar, 21, of Chelsea, was charged with unlicensed operation, speeding, and 10 counts of receiving a stolen credit card.

JUVENILE CRASH

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with causing a major accident on Winthrop Avenue Jan. 25.

Around 2:27 p.m., police were called to the scene of a car crash. A youth had run a stop sign and caused a crash with two other cars. After hitting them, the driver careened into three parked cars. In total, the youth damaged five vehicle.

The 17-year-old was charged with failing to stop, license not in his possession and negligent operation.

UNDERAGE DRUNK DRIVER CAUSES CRASH

A Boxford young person allegedly under the influence of alcohol crashed into several cars on Malden Street Jan. 23, then tried to flee the scene, but was held back by alert bystanders.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, a driver crashed into several parked cars on the street. Police were called, and witnesses were said to be holding down the person – who had tried to flee after hitting the cars. Witnesses told police that they had been holding down the driver, but he was able to wriggle away and flee.

Police searched the area and found the man a few blocks away.

Nicholas Walker, 20, of Boxford, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage, possession of an open container, person under 21 with an open container, and leaving the scene of property damage.

POLICE ARREST IMPAIRED DRIVER

Revere Police arrested a man alleged to have been driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Jan. 22.

Officer saw the man weaving in and out of his lane around 11:49 p.m. on Jan. 22, and made a traffic stop on the Parkway. The driver attempted to change places with another person in the car, but police were wise to the switch.

After a short investigation, the true driver was found to be impaired.

Jonathan Alexander Morales, 23, of 32 Furness St., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, operating under the influence of alcohol, marked-lanes violation, possession of an open container of alcohol, and operating with a suspended license.