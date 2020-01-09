News Brief

MVES Holds Monthly LGBTQ Social Group

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) invites community members to join Mystic Tea, a monthly gathering for individuals with a focus on serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender older adults in the Mystic Valley region, and beyond. MVES provides an affirming, comfortable gathering place for LGBTQ older adults and anyone who wants to meet, eat and socialize with a lot of very interesting and welcoming people.

Mystic Tea is held on the third Tuesday of the month from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, in Malden. The “tea” includes coffee, tea, a hearty meal and periodical guest speakers, but more importantly, good company and conversation.

For more information about Mystic Tea and to R.S.V.P., please call 781-388-2303.