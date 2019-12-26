Enjoy the Holidays — Safely

Christmas this year is part of what for many people will be an extra-long weekend, which means that for many of us, we will be indulging in the “Christmas spirit” early and often.

By no means do we wish to cast negative thoughts, but we would be remiss if we did not remind all of our readers to enjoy the holiday season safely. This especially means that we should be careful not to drink and drive, nor allow our friends or family members to do so.

If someone appears to be under the influence, it is incumbent upon all of us not to let that person get behind the wheel of a car. Call an Uber if you have to — if it is within our ability to prevent a tragedy, we must take the appropriate action.