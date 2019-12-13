Revere Programs and Children Benefit from Eastie’s Elves Program

The holiday tradition of Eastie’s Elevs started 15 years ago with State rep. Anthony Petrucelli. This event consisted of an evening with local friends and businessmen and women coming together to help children that were less fortunate from around the area. The cost of admission was a new toy, to be donated. Since then it has grown to encounter several communities, Revere included with Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky on the board for the past 14 years. The other evening the 2019 Eastie’s Elves hosted by State Representative Adrian C Madaro, who took it over after Rep. Petrucelli stepped down from office, had 500 people in attendance and collected over 1500 toys for local children. Four Revere organizational programs benefited from this wonderful turnout, totaling over 200 local children getting toys for the holiday. Over seeing the Revere connection is Councillor Ira Novoselsky, collecting names and counts to Revere’s children in need of toys.

The four organizations to be helped are; CAPIC Head Start, Revere Community School, Women Encouraging Empowerment, and Revere Parks and Recreation.

Representatives from these organizations showed up at the Hyatt at Logan last Saturday morning to collect their toys, to be distributed between December 18 and the 20.

This is a very special event, stated Representative Madaro, it’s getting bigger and better every year, you would think after 16 years it might have a few holes in it, but thanks to the generosity of many good hearted people the program has a life of it’s own and lives on to help many many children during the holiday season.