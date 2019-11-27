Powers Concerned About Airbnb Issue and Its Effect on Ward 5 Residents

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he is monitoring the situation regarding the Airbnb (short-term rental) regulations being proposed for the city.

“What I’m concerned about is a non-resident purchasing a two-family home and converting it solely for use as an Airbnb property,” said Powers.

At Monday’s City Council’s meeting, the Council approved a motion co-sponsored by Council President Arthur Guinasso, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, and Ward 4 Councillor Pattrick Keefe that Mayor Brian Arrigo request the City Solicitor to revise Boston’s short-term rental ordinance and make those regulations applicable to Revere.

Powers aired concerns about short-term rental properties in an interview after the meeting.

“Number 1, the city currently has no way of knowing if these properties are hard-wired with regard to smoke and carbon monoxide detectors,” said Powers.

“Also I am concerned that the hotels in the city are losing business to short-term rental properties, and as a result, the city is losing revenue that would normally be collected as a room excise tax,” added Powers.

The longtime councillor, who was re-elected on Nov. 5, intends to monitor the progress of the proposed ordinance in Revere to assure that these properties (Airbnbs) meet all the safety requirements. Powers expects the city of Revere to have its own set of Airbnb ordinances ready for a vote by the City Council early in 2020.