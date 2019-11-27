Michael Simpson Accepted Into the Boston Printmakers Student Exhibition

Revere resident Michael Simpson is currently exhibiting work in the 11th Boston Printmakers Student Print Exhibition. Simpson is one of approximately 100 students selected from 17 colleges and universities in New England. Selections are juried by a panel of non-teaching members of The Boston Printmakers Board.

Simpson is currently studying in the Art and Design department Salem State University with a concentration in printmaking. At Salem State his work has been recognized with a certificate of excellence in the department’s annual student awards exhibition and Simpson also received the university’s art + design Creativity Award in 2018. His work in printmaking has been awarded with a certificate in excellence by Salem State University. His work has been on view at Night Shift Brewing in Everett from Fall 2015-Summer 2018. Simpson has also painted multiple murals for Facebook’s Boston offices.

The Boston Printmakers Student Exhibition is open through Dec. 13 at the Mazmanian Gallery at Framingham State University, 100 State Street. Admission is free.