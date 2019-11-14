RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Cross Country Teams Compete at Division 1 State Meet

The Revere High boys-and-girls cross country teams wrapped up their long season, which began with practices in the heat of late August and ended in the chilly November air, this past Saturday in the Division 1 State Meet that was held at the State Training Center in Wrentham.

On the boys’ side, the top finisher for the Patriots — despite falling because of the slippery conditions — was sophomore Victor Pelatere, who covered the 5K (3.1 miles) course in a time of 18:16.

Senior Fabio Tran was right behind in 18:17, followed by Christian Madrid in 18:41, James Carpinelli in 18:51, and Carlos Quintanilla in 19:25.

“We had a successful season and I’m very proud of what we accomplished,” said RHS coach Mike Flynn. “The entire team worked hard all year long and it paid off with a Greater Boston League championship.”

On the girls side, four Lady Patriots competed on Saturday and also wrapped up a long season of competition for coach Katie Sinnott’s squad.

Soleil Yuong was the first Revere girl across the line in 24:31, followed closely by Carly Bennet, also at 24:31. Yulissa Santana Baez finished with a time of 27:55 and Salome Gezehagn came in at 28:21.