Letter to the Editor

Let’s Go Patriots

Dear Editor,

I hope you are all well. There have only been two times in the recent History of Revere that we have been ranked this high in Mass Football standings, 1973 and today. The ‘81 team (class of ‘82) did go 5-0 and ranked 5th in the state before losing a heartbreaker game to Medford. We had crowds that wrapped around the stadium in those days. Today, Coach Cicatelli (‘82) and Coach Gregorio (‘82) have a chance do to something no other team in Revere history has done since 1973: win 10 games and a spot in the MA Super bowl. I said to coach Chick and Coach Vin earlier in the year that this team has all the makings to go undefeated and win a Super Bowl. They remind me of the ‘73 team. I can remember as a kid, my dad taking me to watch Festa, Mucci, Degenevoa, Belmonti, DiPlazi, Denofrio, Clucas and the rest of the team play during that remarkable season. It was what inspired me to love the game.

I’ve been a big supporter of RHS for years and I hope you all will join me in support of our hometown and more importantly our own team.

I know Coach won’t ask himself, but it would be great to spread the word for everyone to be at the game this Friday night in Melrose at 6:45 pm (November 15, 2019). It would be nice to have more fans from Revere than Melrose. There is no reason we can’t be 10,000 strong. I’ve had a chance to get to know a lot of these kids and I can tell you, it’s a special group. I think it is not only the football team, but all coaches and teachers at Revere deserve our support, because they all have worked tirelessly to shape the future of our kids. Coach Chick with his outstanding staff has done amazing things with these kids both as players and individuals. I’ve been fortunate to get to know all the coaches and I can say they have given their hearts and souls along with these kids over the years. Their efforts span not only this year, but the past number of years, culminating in today’s team.

What is more rewarding is when you walk into Coach Chick’s office, the first thing you see is a hand-written note on his wall from Coach Silvio Cella. The note was written after coach Cicatelli’s first year campaign, encouraging him not to be discouraged that the future is bright. There isn’t a year that goes by that myself and former players tell stories of our days at RHS and how every coach and teacher shaped who we are today. I’m proud to say, I’m from Revere and how so many coaches and teachers tirelessly worked to give everyone a path to a successful future.

It’s not about fame or money, it’s about family, friends and memories of those who crossed our paths over our lifetime.

It is not only the class of ’82 that should be excited, but every class from as far back as we can get should attend. ‘73 class should be especially excited since no other team after them have been so victorious.

Please reach out to everyone you know and ask them to be at the game. It will be great to see everyone and more importantly support the school we walked through the hallways for 4 years. The city we all grew up and call our hometown.

I know these kids would be excited to have such a showing of support.

Friday night Melrose stadium at 6:45 p.m…

Best Wishes

Rich Finelli and the class of 1982