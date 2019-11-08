Obituaries 11-06-2019

William Terranova

Founding Director of former St. Anthony’s Marching Band, First Deacon Appointed at St. Anthony’s Church and 20-Year MGH Radiation Oncology Volunteer

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 1 in St. Anthony of Padua Church for William S. Terranova who passed peacefully on Oct. 29, just two days after celebrating his 104th birthday with his family.

He was laid to rest in the Community Mausoleum in Holy Cross with Full Military Honors being rendered and he is now reunited with his dear wife, Pauline (Procopio) Terranova who passed on May 8, 2016.

Born and raised in Brighton, he attended Boston College High School. He came to live in Revere in 1943 when he married Pauline (Procopio).

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served honorably during World War II and retired from the Armed Forces with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Bill had a long career working as a Milk Delivery Man for H.P. Hood & Sons in Charlestown where he enjoyed obtaining new routes and instructing new workers as to their duties and responsibilities. In the early sixties, he made a career change and became a lead salesman for Armstrong Flooring and Installation, a career that spanned over 20 years.

Bill was most active in the St. Anthony of Padua Parish Community and had a lifelong commitment to the parish even into his early 100’s. As a young man, in 1943, he joined the parish and served on many clubs, organizations and subsequent prayer groups. He was the first Deacon to be appointed to St. Anthony’s and he was a longtime member of the Holy Name Society and Past President along with being the founder and director of the St. Anthony’s Marching Band for many years prior to it being dissolved.

Bill was also known for his dedication to the Radiation Oncology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital where he volunteered his time for 20 years.

He was the loving father of Dr. William A. Terranova and his wife. Barbara Cobb of Charleston, S.C., Catherine Mary Terranova of Chelsea, Christina M. Terranova and her husband, John Asselta of Ramsey, N.J. and Cape Cod; cherished grandfather of Mary Catherine Provensal and her wife, Kim of Nashua N.H. and Gabriella A. Terranova and her husband, Andrew Merrow of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and adored great-grandfather of Jasper “Matteo.”

He was the beloved step-grandfather of Jameson and his wife, Coleen Asselta, Ryan and his wife, Kim Asselta and Meaghan Asselta and their children Michael, Rory, Declan, Tiernan and Kayleen Asselta; dear brother of Joseph Terranova and his wife, Teresa of Wells, Maine, and the late Albert, Anthony and John Terranova and brother-in-law to Gloria Torre of Revere, Andrew J. Procopio and his wife, Marie of Revere and the late Mavourneen “Marvie” Procopio, Jean Angelone, Mary Alvino, Nicky, Al, Tony, Buck and John Procopio. He is also lovingly survived by four generations of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Christina’s Covenant House Sleep Out by visiting

https://www.sleepout.org/participant/ChristinaTerranova Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Carmen Laura, Sr.

Former Landscape Business Owner who Loved to fly Planes and Play Golf

Carmen ”Buddy” Lauro, Sr. of Revere died on Oct. 28 at the age of 86.

Carmen had his pilot’s license and took any opportunity he had to be in the sky. He had his own landscaping business for many years and any free time he enjoyed being on the golf course. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Born in Malden on Nov. 6, 1932 to the late Pasquale and Anna (Dotona), he was the devoted father of Carmen Lauro Jr. of Revere, Susan DeSimone and her husband, John and Robert Lauro, all of Revere, Laurie Bottaro and her husband, Ron of Saugus, Cheryl Lauro and her husband, Mario Potito of Boxford and the late Wayne Lauro; dear brother of the late Robert Lauro and Mary Ippolito and the cherished grandfather of David Lauro, John DeSimone, Christina Catalfamo, Nicole Lauro, Brianna Bottaro, and the late Carmen Lauro III. He is also survived by five loving great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham 02452.

Margaret Dwyer

Talented Artist

Margaret A. “Peggy” Dwyer, formerly of Revere, passed away Oct. 31 at the age of 73.

Peggy was a very talented artist who designed her own greeting cards called Peggy’s Personalized Cards. She was very fond of drawing and illustrating children and fairy tale characters in the cards she designed. She enjoyed being with her family, going out for birthday dinners, and holidays. Peggy loved playing bingo. She also wrote poems and stories.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph E. Dwyer, Sr. and Rose M. (DeFilippo) Dwyer, cherished sister of Rose M. Richards of Walpole, Christine D. Jeffrey and her husband, John of Chelsea and the late Joseph E. Dwyer, Jr; adored aunt of Amy Hill and Brian Richard of Attleboro. Peggy is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, Thursday, November 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment is private. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to Elm Brook Place, c/o Elliot Human Services at http://www.eliotchs.org/donate/

Joseph Bagley

Longtime Salesman at Lappen’s Auto Parts in Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston beginning at 9 a.m. for R. Joseph Bagley, who passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 30. He was 71 years old. A Funeral Mass will follow immediately at 10 a.m. and Joseph will be privately laid to rest with his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Joe was born and raised in East Boston. He was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a proud graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1966. After high school, Joe had a deep fascination for automobiles and worked in the auto parts field to broaden his knowledge. He was a model employee of several area auto parts stores. His customer service skills were exemplary and he spent over 25 years working at Lappen’s Auto Parts in Revere.

Joe led a very simplistic life and he was an extremely humble and faithful man. He was a very dedicated Boston Sports Fan and especially loved the Boston Red Sox.

He was the loving son of the late Robert J. Bagley and Mary M. (Perry) Bagley, the beloved brother of Margaret E. “Marge” Chiaraluce of Swampscott and her late husband, Alfred Chiaraluce; cherished uncle of Philip A. Caponigro, Joseph S. Caponigro and his wife, Kelly and Carlo E. Caponigro and his wife, Francesca; dear granduncle of Joseph Caponigro and his wife, Brittany, Katelyn Gillis and her husband, Andrew, Gina, Natalie, Jaymie and John Caponigro and great-granduncle of Joseph and Jackson. He is also lovingly survived by many Bagley cousins and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com.

Robert Scrima

Former Co-Proprietor and Operator of “B&B Tax Service and “R&R” Insurance of Revere and Eucharistic Minister at St Anthony’s Church

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Robert N. “Bob” Scrima who passed away on Nov. 2 after a long illness. He was 76 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.

Robert Nicholas “Bob” Scrima, whether you called him “Bob,” “Bobby,” “Uncle Bob,” “Grandpa Bob” or “Mr. Scrima,” was a force to be reckoned with for his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cherished friends and a long list of clients throughout the years as a co-owner of both B&B Tax Service and R&R Insurance with his longtime partner, Bob Marino.

Robert was born on Jan. 1, 1943 in East Boston to Frank and Helen (Addario) Scrima and lived in East Boston. He was a graduate of Boston English High School and Suffolk University. He began his career as an accountant at P. Tavilla Co. in Chelsea before establishing his partnership with Bob Marino.

He married the love of his life, Teresa (Catino) in 1966 and the couple lived in Revere. Robert was an active and long-standing member of the St. Anthony’s Church Holy Name Society and also served on the Revere Election Commission for many years. He was a loyal supporter and parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church in Revere and also served alongside his wife, Teresa as a Eucharistic minister.

He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Teresa A. “Terry” (Catino), cherished father of Frank Scrima and his wife, Andrea of Saugus and Maria E. Scrima of Revere; dear brother of Anthony Scrima and his wife, Nancy of Everett. He is also lovingly survived by his two grandchildren, Alexis and Zachary Scrima, both of Saugus and by his amazing “108” years young aunt Mary Ricci of East Boston. He is also lovingly survived by his nieces, nephews, cherished friends and former clients.

The family will cherish memories of all the family dinners and get-togethers throughout the years, whether these were weddings, graduations, special occasions or championship sporting events. Bob’s fierce love of his family and friends, the music of his generation, client relationships and the fortunes of the Boston Red Sox will be fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. Always the first to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate, his watchful eyes will forever be upon us.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Melrose Wakefield Hospital in Melrose and all the caregivers from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England in Woburn and Oosterman Rest Homes in Melrose that provided compassionate care to him throughout his illness to the end.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, 02151 or the MSPCA at Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Sebastiano ‘Yano’ Ternullo

35-Year Senior Produce Salesman for Peter Condakes Co.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, Nov. 4 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for Sebastiano “Yano” Ternullo who passed at his residence in the presence of his God and loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 30. He was 95 years old. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Yano was born in Augusta, Sicily. At the age of 13, he and his family came to America and settled in the West End of Boston. Yano was educated in Boston Public Schools.

As a young man, he was eager to work and help provide for his family. Many young men and women of this great generation were selfless individuals who had a sense of pride in anything that they did. Yano immediately knew his calling and it was in produce.

As a young man, he began working in the produce industry in Boston and later in the New England Produce Center in Chelsea.

He began working for Strazzula Produce for several years. He also separately and independently sold wine grapes to the many customers who made their own homemade wine. His experience and expertise led him to a longstanding career at the Peter Condakes Produce Co where he was the Senior Produce Salesman for approximately 35 years.

Yano went back to Italy and married the love of his life Francesca (Zante) on Oct. 7, 1950. The couple came back to Boston and began their life together. They started their family and later moved to Revere in 1958.

Together they raised their children in a home in which the foundation was built on family, God, love and integrity. Yano was a man of honor and the epitome of gentleman. Throughout his lifetime, he was always seen singing and dancing. He had a great singing voice and even entered a contest at the Mercury Club in the West End and won for best voice. His talent on the dance floor was also legendary.

He had many interests and likes, one of which was Boston sports. He would re-watch games that he already knew the outcome. He was also an avid bowler belonging to several leagues.

Yano also liked playing cards with friends and family and at the casinos. But, above all things in life, his favorite place and favorite pastime was being home with his family. He cherished them and they him. His presence will always be felt at home and with all of them.

He was the devoted husband of 69 years to Francesca (Zante) Ternullo of Revere, the loving father of Joyce M. Pazyra, Salvi S. Ternullo and his wife, Michelle, all of Revere and Maria R. Richardson of Malden and her late husband William Richardson; cherished grandfather of Maria F. Murphy and her husband, P.J. of Revere, Daniel Richardson of Malden, Kristen Karshis and her husband, Samuel, Jessica Ternullo of Revere, Michael Richardson of Malden, James S. Ternullo and his fiancé, Erika Correnti of Tewksbury and Francesca Richardson and her fiancé, Austin Teal of Groveland and adored great-grandfather of Sebastian, Eli, Aria and Vera. He is also lovingly survived by his cousins; Joseph “Pippo” Zarbano of San Antonio, TX, Santo “Sonny” Zarbano of Beverly, Corrado “Roy” Zarbano of Stoneham and the late Salvatore “Sal” Zarbano.

Remembrances may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Marcello Carrabes

Retired Northeastern University Professor of Engineering

Marcello J. “Marcy” Carrabes, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Nov. 1 at the age of 94.

He was a graduate of Revere High School, a World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the 87th Infantry “Golden Acorn” Division. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Northeastern University, and served as a Professor of Electrical Engineering there for 38 years. He was also the director of the NU Marching Band for many seasons. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu Engineering Honor Societies.

Marcy was a longtime member of the Revere Lodge of the Sons of Italy, serving as treasurer. He sang with the Bay Staters Glee Club and St. Anthony’s Choir. He was a photography enthusiast, seen at most gatherings with a camera around his neck. He was also a skilled woodworker, adept at everything from indoor carpentry to a 72-foot pier.

Marcy always enjoyed music – from classical to marches to waltzes and polkas. You would frequently see him relaxing with a pipe.

He also loved spending time with his family and friends in Maine and Florida.

The beloved husband of the late Vincenza A. (Diglio) for 63 years, he was the devoted father of Marcia Carrabes and Laurie Carrabes of Revere, Mark Carrabes of New Zealand, and Lisa Covais and her husband, Michael of Quincy; cherished grandfather of Emidio “Dio” Covais of Quincy, loving son of the late Antonio and Mary (Meluso) Carrabes and dear brother of Antonette Goodwin, the late Angelo “Gene” Carrabes and Mary Lou Tupper, and brother-in-law of Frances Diglio and Marie Romano. He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons~Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Mary Esposito

Jordan Marsh Co. retiree, 103-year-old ‘Ageless Wonder’ and Family Matriarch

A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere, for Mary (Caccamesi) Esposito who died peacefully in the presence of her family and God at the Plymouth Harborside Health Care Facility in Plymouth. She was proudly 103 years old. Entombment was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Boston.

Mary was born in Villarosa, Sicily, Italy. At the young age of 12, Mary, along with her parents and siblings, were about to board the ship that would take them across the Atlantic to come to America with much excitement and opportunity awaiting them.

Mary was denied boarding the ship because she had a case of conjunctivitis. The family still boarded the ship for their journey to America, leaving Mary in the safekeeping hands of a group of nuns. It would be the following year that Mary lived apart from her family, before she was able to join them in America. She journeyed across the Atlantic with an aide and began her life in East Boston with her family.

Mary was one of nine children, of which five babies died in Italy. Her parents had named two of the infants Mary, but they passed away. Mary was their third child named Mary and she survived.

Much like her life, she showed at a very early age her persistence and willingness to persevere. At the age of 19 once again Mary’s strength was put to the test when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis. She was quarantined for 10 months and miraculously survived and fully recovered, leaving the doctors in complete amazement.

As a young woman, Mary worked in Boston’s “Garment District” as a stitcher. Mary went back to Italy for a visit and it was there that she met her future husband, Attilio. Mary returned to Boston without him. For two years they had a transatlantic romance, writing letters to one another until they reunited and resided in Revere where they had one son, Anthony.

Mary began a career at Jordan Marsh in downtown Boston where she worked as a saleswoman for 35 years.

Mary was always known for “Breaking all the Rules.” With all of her trials and tribulations, she neverlost her zest for life or people. Her favorite pastime was sitting around the table sharing a cup of coffee and telling stories about her life and interests.

The most important part of her life was her family, especially her son and his wife, Laura, who became the daughter she never had.

Although she was 103 years old, she was an ageless wonder and the matriarch of her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Attilio A. Esposito, proud and loving mother of Anthony A. Esposito and his wife, Laura E. of Plymouth, formerly Quincy; dear sister of the late Charles Caccamesi, Libby Tranfaglia and Tina Tritto. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of the

Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com.

Geno Breda

Vappi Construction Retiree

Geno Breda of Revere passed away on Friday, Nov. 1 at Care One of Lexington.

After graduating from high school, Geno enlisted in United States Army. He was a former member of Local #33 and retired after many years with Vappi Construction. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and visiting Suffolk Downs.

Born in Chelsea, the son of the late Remigio and Gioconda (Gotti), he was the beloved husband of the late Marianne (Masella), devoted father of Michael Breda and his partner, John Cascio, David Breda and his wife, Robin, Gene Breda and his partner, Teresa, Kelsey and Denise Castro and her husband, Vic; loving grandfather of Lauren and Michael Castro.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at noon Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The family would like to say thank you to Michael, Lauren and Diane for all the love and care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Elizabeth O’Brien

Retired NE Tel&Tel (Verizon) Executive, Family Matriarch and IC Parish Community Devotee

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Elizabeth E. “Bette” (Raulins) O’Brien who passed in the loving presence of her God and her devoted family on Friday, Nov.. 1 (the Feast of All Saints) at the Devereux Nursing Care Center of Marblehead following a long confinement.

Born and raised in Revere, she was an Immaculate Conception “Girl” from inception, attending IC Grammar School and was a graduate of IC High School, Class of 1946.

Soon after graduation, she began working for N.E.Tel & Tel (Verizon) for over 35 years. She rose quickly through the ranks, as “Head” or “Lead” operator and then on to managerial and executive levels at the Franklin Street NE Tel & Tel Main Office – (often referred to as the “Motherhouse”).

“Bette” came from a family of longtime telephone workers who appreciated their secure and pleasant work. The “girls” sought out all the overtime they could muster, always holding plans for the future. Their time maturing was outstanding and so much an ingredient of “The Greatest Generation”– never forget the family you were blessed with and the joy of early years.

Although she was the first born to Dorothea E. (McLaughlin) Raulins and Kenneth F. Raulins, her baby brother, Kenneth F. Raulins, Jr., died early (at 5 months) from early childhood disease. Thus, “Bette” was raised as an only child, enjoying the abundant attention showered upon her “larger-than-life personality” and her absolutely stunning good looks.

She never ever throughout her life lost the gift of humility, keeping the welfare of her dear and devoted family first and prime. Friends and their well being followed until “death did them part…”

“Bette” referred to her role as “Mother” “Grandmother” and “Great Grandmother” as the most exciting and rewarding influence on her life. Early in her young life as a mother, she became absorbed in the many teacher-parent organizations at ICC and subsequently also became involved with the volunteering opportunities in the Parish. Bette was also a long standing member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She was the most beloved wife of the late Revere Fire Lt. William F O’Brien, who passed on Oct. 9, 2000, the cherished mother of: Donna M. O’Brien-Martinson and her husband, Gus, of Reading, Debra A. Keefe and her husband, James V. Keefe of Stoneham, William F. O”Brien, Jr. and his wife, Lauren of Revere and Dorithea M. O’Brien -Julian and her husband, Neil of Londonderry, NH; the proud grandmother to: David G. Martinson and his wife, Dr. Magdalena R. Martinson, V.D. of Hoboken, NJ, Brienne M. Black and her husband, Michael of Wincheser, Katelyn M. Martinson and her fiancé, Eric Steinert of Winchester, Elizabeth M. Rybczynski and her husband, Dr. Jakub Rybczynski of Arlington, Erin N. Dee and her husband, Patrick J. Dee of North Reading, New Hampshire Patrolman James V. Keefe, Jr. and his wife, Danielle of Dover, NH, Justin W. O’Brien and his wife, Katherine E. O’Brien, MSN of Winthrop, Connor J. O’Brien and his companion, Desiree Deleon of Revere, Courtney E. and Brendon W. Julian, both of Londonderry, N.H. She is also lovingly survived by nine great-grandchildren: Alanna, William, Julia, John, Jakub, Katherine “Kasie,” Shannon and Heidi and Madelyn “Maddie.” Many close and proud cousins and extended family also survive Bette.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: The Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Robert McLaughlin

Retired Mechanical Engineer

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Robert F. McLaughlin who died on Tuesday, Oct. 29 after a long illness with his family by his side just three days before his 89th birthday. Interment was held privately.

Robert was born and raised in Winthrop and graduated from Winthrop High School, Class of 1948.

He was a proud graduate of Boston College, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 and served his country with pride and honor until his honorable discharge in 1955. Robert returned home and several years later married his sweetheart, Phyllis O’Hara and together they shared 61 years of marriage. During this time, he and his wife resided in Revere for 53 years where they raised their family. In summer, he spent many days on his boat as he loved being on the water.

Robert’s strong knowledge and mechanical mind allowed him to have an illustrious career at Raytheon as a mechanical engineer. His 35-year career afforded him great satisfaction with his contributions to top secret projects. Robert was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was his sense of pride.

The devoted husband of Frances P. “Phyllis” (O’Hara) McLaughlin of Revere, he was the loving father of John R. McLaughlin and wife, Danae of Saugus, Scott A. McLaughlin and his wife, Kathie of Melrose, Stephen M. McLaughlin and his fiancée, Becky Tamburino of North Billerica and the late Robert McLaughlin, cherished grandfather of Ryan McLaughlin and his wife, Katie of Melrose, Kaci L. McLaughlin of San Marcos, Calif., and Christen M. McLaughlin of Danvers; dear brother of Mary Connolly of Florida, the late Alfred McLaughlin and the late George McLaughlin. He is also lovingly survived by his niece, Karen Santilli of Revere and by many other loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Home for Little Wanderers, Development Dept., 271 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115-9849.

Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

For more information, visit vertuccioandsmith.com.

Dominic Petruzzelli

Former Owner of Family Business, New Deal Fruit Company of Broadway, Revere

Domenic A. Petruzzelli of Saugus passed away Thursday, Oct. 31at the age of 80.

Born and raised in Boston’s West End, Domenic was a Golden Glove champion boxer. He was the owner of the New Deal Fruit, Inc, formerly Happy Farms. Originating in Worcester, Domenic moved operations in 1971 to the current location on Broadway in Revere. Retiring in 2000, Domenic’s three sons have continued the family business.

He was the beloved husband of Beatrice (Petrizzi) Petruzzelli, cherished father of Sebastiano “Yano” Petruzzelli and his wife, Cheriece of Saugus, Nicholas Petruzzelli of Saugus and Domenic Petruzzelli and his wife, Debra of Peabody; adored grandfather of Yano, Domenic, Veronica, Vittoria, Tiffany, Ariana and Derek and great-grandfather of Yano and Jameson.

A Funeral Mass was held in St. Anthony’s Church on Monday and entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic’s memory to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.