Four More Years for Arrigo

Mayor Brian Arrigo won re-election Tuesday, earning a second four-year term as the city’s chief executive.

Arrigo received 5,809 votes to claim victory over Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo who received 5,251 votes. The election was a rematch of their 2015 contest in which Arrigo, then a councillor-at-large, unseated Rizzo, then mayor, by 118 votes.

Mayor Brian Arrigo thanks supporters at his election party at the Marina at The Wharf, while his wife, Daveen (far right) looks on.

Arrigo celebrated his impressive victory at the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant, with his jubilant supporters, many wearing the familiar orange jerseys, chanting, “Four More Years, A-R-R-I-G-O, and BRIAN, BRIAN!” as the mayor and his wife, Daveen Arrigo, entered the main room.

It was Daveen who had the honor of introducing her husband, stating simply, “I would just like to take a second to congratulate my husband, Mayor Brian Arrigo,” drawing roars of approval from the crowd.

Arrigo stood on a chair, obliging his supporters who wanted to see the mayor deliver his acceptance speech.

“I was just reminded that I have a 6 a.m. sign holding so I can’t fall off the chair, and I’ve always wanted to say this – but honey, we’re going to Disney World,” said Arrigo, echoing the famous phrase that newly crowned Super Bowl champions say after their victories.

Arrigo then expressed his gratitude to his entire campaign team and the volunteers who propelled him to victory.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” said Arrigo. “Thank you to everyone that held a sign, knocked on doors, took time to make phone calls, wrote letters, wrote notes – thank you. Without all of your help and hard work, we’re not here.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my mom (Paula Arrigo), my entire family, obviously my beautiful wife, Daveen, and our two boys (Joseph and Jack).”

Arrigo added, “starting tomorrow, there’s a lot of work to be done and I know you’ve all bought in to the vision that we have for the city, but there are still 5,252 people who did not necessarily buy in to that vision. The work begins tomorrow to start to heal the city, make sure that the negativity and the divisive way that people campaigned and the way that things were done over the last couple of months doesn’t happen again.

“I want to say congratulations to all of you, thank you for all your love and support and have a fun night,” concluded Arrigo.

The triumphant scene continued inside the restaurant as supporters personally congratulated Arrigo, with many requesting Election Night photographs with the mayor.