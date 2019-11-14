Obituaries 11-13-2019

Thomas Hickey, Jr.

Retired Commission Broker

Services and interment were held for Thomas F. Hickey, Jr., who died on Sunday, Oct. 13 following a long illness at the Don Orione Nursing Home in East Boston.

Born and raised in East Boston, he attended Boston English High School and was a member of the Class of 1954.

Thomas spent most of his working career as a commission broker. He lived in Las Vegas, Nev. for many years, before returning to Boston and living in Winthrop for over 20 years.

He was the beloved son of the late Thomas F. Hickey Sr. and Helene Jeannette (Buckley) Hickey; the cherished brother to Charles E. Hickey and his wife, Pamela of Saugus and the late Francis P. Hickey and his late wife, Jan of Morrow, Georgia. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins and by the Hurley Family of Crest Avenue in Beachmont, Revere and by many nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the N.E. Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Albert Nicotera

Retired Senior Truck Driver for Local 25, Teamsters Union

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon for Albert A. Nicotera who passed away following a long illness on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Bedford Veterans Medical Center. His Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 12:15 p.m., and interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Everett, he was the son of the late Agazio and Antonetta (Voci) Nicotera. He attended Everett High School and immediately entered the U.S. Navy during World War II. Mr. Nicotera was a Senior Truck Driver for Local 25, Teamsters Union all of his working career.

Mr. Nicotera and his dear late wife, Lillian M. (Salucco) Nicotera, spent over 67 years together until her untimely passing on Jan. 4, 2018.

Although childless, they considered their nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as their own. They were fiercely protective of their extended family and always delighted in their visits.

They moved to Seabrook, N.H., in 2010 to be closer to their family. Their family, near and far, provided them with extraordinary care.

Albert is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda M. Anderson and her husband, Robert of Seabrook, N.H. and his brother-in-law, Roger Salucco of Danvers. He was the brother-in-law of the late Florence Donovan, Joseph, Jerry and Carmen Salucco. He is also survived by many devoted and proud nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was the brother of the late Yolanda Moscritolo, Catherine Pagnini, Virginia Murphy, Amanda Lehman, Camille Scheri, Orlando A., Anthony, Domenic and Joseph Nicotera. Albert was the last of his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bedford Veterans Medical Center, Attn: Hospice Program, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.

Cyndi Lee Mandell

Will Be Remembered for Her Quick Wit and Great Sense of Humor

Cyndi Lee (Brooks) Mandell, 55, of East Hampstead, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of Kathy Brooks, Cyndi was born and raised in Chelsea and later relocated to Revere where she raised her five children.

Cyndi found great joy in helping others, especially through her work at Home Depot and as a real estate agent in the Revere area. She loved making others laugh and will be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor.

Cyndi was a loving mother, daughter, wife and sister. She is survived by her husband, Ross of Peabody, her daughter, Kasey Botte and her husband, Anthony of Beverly, her son Michael Mandell of East Hampstead, N.H., her son, Brandon Mandell and her daughter, Brittany Mandel, both of Peabody, her daughter, Brooke Mandell of East Hampstead, N.H., and her brother, Buddy Brooks of East Hampstead, N.H. She will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in Cyndi’s memory on January 4, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 302 Rantoul Street, Beverly, MA.

Rita Pizzi

Woman of Deep Faith

Rita M. (Kirk) Pizzi, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Don Orione Home, East Boston.

Family and friends are invited to express their respects and condolences at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop today, Wednesday, Nov. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. Immediately to be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Rita was a lifelong resident of East Boston, member of the Star of the Sea Parish and St. Mary’s graduating class of 1950. On Nov. 11, 1951, Rita married her only love, Thomas “Johnny” Pizzi at Star of the Sea. In the years to follow, she was blessed to be the mother of five children. It was very important that she raised her children with a strong faith in God and to have a Catholic education.

Rita was a dedicated mother and wife. She was very involved in school activities, a den mother in the Cub Scouts and proud to drive the East Boston High Cheerleaders in the Columbus Day Parades.

Rita was a mother who led by example and her children were very proud of her. Rita’s faith was paramount and she demonstrated it daily. She was an active parishioner at Star of the Sea Parish. In later years, she became a devotee of the Most Holy Redeemer Parish in East Boston and St. John the Evangelist in Winthrop.

Prayer was as important to Rita as taking a breath. Rita would always greet you with a warm embrace promising her prayers for you, truly a woman of God. Her deep faith allowed her to have peace in any situation, because she believed in the power of prayer.

After her children were grown, she began a working career at Boston Logan International Airport. Rita loved to cook for holidays and special occasions. She truly enjoyed knitting and crocheting beautiful afghans, quilts, hats and scarves for winter, and often gave them as gifts. Rita always cherished every family gathering with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was the devoted wife of 52 years to the late Thomas J. “Johnny” Pizzi, loving and caring mother of John T. Pizzi and his wife, Glenda of Waltham, Patricia Pizzi Gamble and her husband, Ron of Marlborough, Stephen M. Pizzi and his wife, Karen of Revere, Donna Pizzi Giglio of Winthrop, and Ritamarie Pizzi DiSciscio and her husband, William J. DiSciscio Jr. of Winthrop; adored Nana of Elizabeth, Michelle, Tanya, John Jr., Stephen Jr., Tina Marie, Rayna, Alannah and Nicholas and proud great grandmother of ten great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Ruth O’Brien, Nicholas “James” Kirk, Hazel Fitzpatrick, Earl “Buddy” Kirk, Irene M. Rotondi, Alice E. Oldham, Jean E. Fiatarone, and Patrick Kirk.

Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements are by the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. For additional information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Olga Kasinowicz

A True Lady of Grace

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Olga (Joltki) Kasinowicz who died following a very brief illness on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Cambridge Health Alliance – Everett Hospital. She was 91 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 12 noon. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Olga was born on March 20, 1928 to Steven and Apollonia (Pohorecka) Joltki in Boston’s West End. She was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Girls High School, Class of 1945.

After graduation, the Second World War was ongoing and Olga secured a job working in a factory where rubber lifeboats for the soldiers were manufactured.

Olga was married in 1949 to Charles Kasinowicz and she and her husband remained in the West End and together the couple owned and operated “Barney Sheff’s” Delicatessen in Boston. They operated the deli for approximately five years. Olga and her husband moved to Revere in 1959, where she made her home until her death. She was a fastidious and proud homemaker and mother.

Olga raised her son and returned to the work force working part-time at Filene’s in Boston’s historic Downtown Crossing as a salesclerk for about 10 years. Olga enjoyed cooking for her family and loved to garden. She would spend many days tending to her beautiful garden. She was also an avid reader of all sorts of books and novels. She possessed the talent of crocheting and would make many wonderful creations for family and friends. Olga had a kind word for everyone she would meet, a true lady of grace.

The beloved wife of the late Charles A. Kasinowicz, she was the loving mother of Charles S. Kasinowicz of Revere, cherished grandmother of Christine M. Kasinowicz of Revere and Leah M. Gesse of Everett; adored great-grandmother of Jalen A. Clermont of Revere and Terell A. Gesse of Everett; dear sister of Paul Joltki and his wife, Virginia of Malden and Steven Joltki and his wife, Carol of Winthrop; beloved aunt of Michelle Scorzella , Michael Joltk , Kris Joltki, all of Winthrop and the late Susan Bates and Steven Joltki.

Judith Ann Bryson

Known for her Big Heart, Kind Soul and Generosity

Judith Ann “Judy” (MacLeod) Bryson, 61, of Revere, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4 with her family by her side.

Judy was born Feb. 21, 1958 in Boston, to Ernest V. Frongillo Jr. and Elizabeth A. (MacLeod) Frongillo who predeceased her. Judy was a proud mother of Seneca J. Bryson of Fitchburg, Batrice M. Bryson of Waltham, Natasha M. Bryson, John Michael Church and Mark Anthony Church, all of Revere. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Samone, Jada, Quenten, Adrian, Nicholas, Noah and Anthony Lucas. Judy was also the loving sister of Linda Scoppe, Debbie Nickerson and her husband, Kenny, all of Revere, Diane Knopf and her husband. Corey of Tewksbury, Robin McArdle and her husband, Brandon of Merrimack, Lori Del los Santos of Revere, Terry Haley and her husband, Bob of Tewksbury, Pam McCusker and her husband, Joey of Lynn, and Beth Frongillo of North Hampton, N.H. Judy also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved very much.

In addition to her big heart, kind soul and generosity, Judy will fondly be remembered for crocheting warm blankets and baking delicious treats for her family and friends (which brought her so much joy.)

Private family services were held. If you would like to request a prayer card, please email: [email protected] As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Mary Travalgia

Family Matriarch, Fantastic Cook and Retired Frank’s Steak House Waitress

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Mary E. “Mary T” (Leyden) Travalgia who died on Sunday, Nov. 10 with her daughter and oldest granddaughter by her side at her granddaughter’s home in Tewksbury, just three days after celebrating her 95th Birthday.

Her Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. following the visitation and interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Mary was born and raised in Somerville. She was educated in Somerville Public Schools and was a graduate of Somerville High School.

Mary was married in 1948 to John F. “Johnny T.” Travalgia and they later moved to Revere where they began to raise their family. Mary was very proud of her “Irish Heritage” and let you know it. She was a fantastic cook and mastered Italian cooking for her husband and family. Her meals were legendary and her family cherished every meal.

Mary worked as a waitress at the famous Frank’s Steakhouse for 25 years. Her witty and fiery personality allowed her to love what she did. She made many friends through the years and customers would always request her because of her dedicated service and personality.

Family was paramount in her life, from playing jokes on her siblings to being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and always was ready for a good time with endless laughs.

Mary also was an avid Boston Sports fan and loved the Red Sox and Patriots. We also think that the secret to Mary’s long life may have been her nightly glass or two of wine. Her family lost their matriarch but they will always have her in their hearts and minds for the rest of their lives.

She was the devoted wife of 53 years to the late John F. “Johnny T” Travalgia, loving mother of Anita A. Konick of Tewksbury, William P. “Bibi” Travalgia and his wife, Stacey of Saugus and the late Theodore W. “Teddy” Travalgia; cherished grandmother of Trina Travalgia of Tewksbury and her former husband, retired RPD Lt. Kevin M. Millerick, Anthony J. Travalgia and his wife, Haley of North Andover and Bianca M. Belyea and her husband, Kevin of Saugus; dear sister of William P. Leyden of North Reading and his late wife, Ruth and the late Lorraine Bennett, Robert P. Leyden, Helen M. DiFraia, Frances Tassinari, Thomas D. Leyden, Alice Lynch and Catherine Orlando. She is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dolores Stroll

Animal Welfare Advocate

Dolores (Berman) Stroll of Revere, formerly of Randolph and Hyde Park, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 89 years of age.

Born in Boston on July 20, 1930, she was the devoted daughter of the late Philip David and Helen (Levine) Berman. She graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls in 1949. In 1951 she married her beloved husband, the late Alfred Stroll. She was the loving mother of Denise Stroll of Revere and cherished grandmother of Michael Stroll of Randolph.

She was a proud homemaker for many years and later worked at Gilchrist’s Department Store in Lower Mills and at Manpower. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her many friends at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center in Revere. She was an advocate for several Animal Rescue organizations. A graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Monday, Nov. 11. In lieu of flowers and to honor Dolores’ love and appreciation of animals, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St, Boston, MA 02116 or a charity or organization that protects or provides medical assistance to wild life and domesticated pets.

Alfred Anthony DiRienzo

Retired Regional VP of International Union of Bricklayers in Washington, D.C.

Alfred Anthony “Al” DiRienza, of Maryland and formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Al’s career began as a bricklayer for Local #3 in Boston. When he retired in 2006, he was a Regional Vice President for the International Union of Bricklayers in Washington, D.C.

He was the beloved son of Anthony and Concetta (Salierno) DiRienzo of Villamaina, Italy. beloved husband of Martha (Terino) DiRienzo for 64 Years; loving father of Doreen DiRienzo (Roger Blais Jr.), Christine Klopfer (Stephen Klopfer Sr.) and Donna Heller (Leonard Heller); loving grandfather of Anthony Cogliandro, Joseph Cogliandro, Stephen Klopfer, Elizabeth Walko (Klopfer), Matthew Klopfer and Valerie Batchelor and loving great grandfather to: Tyler, Avery, Kyle, Dylan, Jackson and Hadley. He was predeceased by sisters Concetta DiRienzo and Rita DiRienzo (Cauble), brothers Felix and John DiRienzo and grandson Matthew DiRienzo Klopfer.

Funeral arrangements were by the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at Mother Seton Parish, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown, Md., on Monday, Nov.11 and interment followed at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Md. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Ste. 100, Rockville, Md., 20850, https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-and-support. Please sign the family guestbook at: DeVolFuneralHome.com.

Robert Boccuzzi

Revere Business Owner and Founder of Market Square Exchange in Lynn

Robert “Bubba” Boccuzzi, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Nov. 8 at the age of 72.

Bubba had owned several businesses in Revere and was the founder of Market Square Exchange in Lynn. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Born in Winthrop on July 4, 1947 to the late Angelo and Esther (Alexander) Boccuzzi, he was the beloved husband of 50 years to Merle (Buckley) Boccuzzi, devoted father of Matthew Boccuzzi and his wife, Pauline of Revere, dear brother of Lucy (Boccuzzi) Lally of Swampscott, Vito Boccuzzi of Danvers, and Anthony Boccuzzi and his wife, Annette of Peabody, adored cousin to the Salvato family, cherished grandfather of Amanda Donovan, Rebecca Devine and adoring great-grandfather of Giavana Rose Seniti and Aaliyah Rae Arciero. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

James Smith

Retired Woburn Teacher and Coach

Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. for James W. “Smitty” Smith who passed away following a long illness on Nov. 6. He was 79 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be private. Parking is available in the lot left of the funeral home.

Born and raised in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Herbert H. and Alice (Hicks) Smith. He attended Chelsea schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Following high school, he continued his education at Bridgewater State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

He married Mary Rose (Orluk) and the couple began their family together and made their residence in Woburn where he remained for the past 40-plus years. Smitty, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was a teacher in Woburn schools for the entirety of his career teaching at the Daniel L. Joyce Middle School and later in Woburn High School. During those years, he earned the respect of not only his students but also his fellow faculty members. He also served as a track and football coach for a number of years.

A devoted husband and father, family was paramount to him and he was dedicated to his family; always looking after them and guiding them even as his children grew to become adults. His greatest honor was when he became a grandfather to his only granddaughter, Ryleigh. She was his pride and joy and she adored him, and they loved spending time together.

The beloved husband of 44 years to Mary Rose (Orluk) Smith of Woburn, he was the devoted father of Erin E. Smith, Ryan J. Smith and Julie M. Smith and her fiancé, Jess Davis, all of Woburn and admired role model of Michael Brady of Lowell, adored grandfather of Ryleigh; dear brother of Robert Smith and his wife, Linda of Lynn and the late Richard Smith, Irma Ajewski, Edward Smith and brother-in-law to Michael Ajewski and his companion, Cara LaCourse of Saugus; cherished uncle of Denise Hache and her husband, Jason and their children: Connor, Cadence and Kenny Smith, Peter Smith and David Smith and his wife, Robyn and the late Charles M. Ajewski.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Joseph James D’Amelio

Well Known Local Businessman, Will be Missed by all

Joseph James D’Amelio passed away suddenly on Nov. 11 at the age of 49.

Joe was a long-time East Boston resident, formerly of Wilmington. He grew up working in his family’s restaurant in the North End of Boston, 5 North Square. He developed a passion for the restaurant business and opened up D’Amelio’s Off the Boat Seafood, first in East Boston and then moving to a larger, more modern location on Revere Street in Revere.

Joe worked as a young man at Langone Funeral Home in the North End. He developed an interest in the funeral industry and later owned a livery company that specialized in servicing the Funeral Industry. He worked part time for Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston and Vazza’s Beechwood Funeral Home in Revere. He will be missed by all.

He was the beloved husband of Antonietta (Grieci) D’Amelio, cherished son of George D’Amelio Sr. and Lillian (Orlandino) D’Amelio, fond son-in-law of Dario and Albina Grieci and dear brother of Edmund D’Amelio, George D’Amelio Jr. and his wife, Tricia, Christine DiIulio, Albert D’Amelio and Angelina D’Amelio. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will honor Joe’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday morning at 8:30 before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church Brooks St., East Boston for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in celebration of Joe’s life. Services will conclude with Joe being entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Malesa Fagone

Quiet and Kind Woman Who Enjoyed the Company and Presence of Her Family

Malesa “Sue” (Skelton) Fagone died on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital in Melrose following a long illness. She was 73 years old. Her funeral was conducted in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere on Tuesday, Nov. 12 Entombment was in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Sue was born Dec. 20 1945 to Edwin M. and Olga M. (Turino) Skelton in Boston. She was raised in Roslindale and educated in Boston Public Schools and is a graduate of Roslindale High School, Class of 1963.

Sue was later married and had one son, Ricky. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She remained very close with her parents and sister until their deaths. She was a very quiet and kind woman who enjoyed the company and presence of her family.

She was the wife of Richard A. Fagone of Revere, the loving mother of the late Richard “Ricky” Fagone, loving sister of the late Theresa Lou Stack, cherished aunt of Bryan E. Stack of Birmingham, AL and Kimberly Beaupre and her husband, Bryan of Derry, NH; the adored grand aunt of Sarah E. and Victoria G. Stack, both of Birmingham, AL and Brennah, Kyle and Brayden Beaupre of Derry, NH; dear cousin of Alida Falzone and her, companion Richard Vitale and Cynthia Willette. She is also lovingly survived by her dear friend, F. Ann Martin of Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.