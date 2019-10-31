Colella Predicts 43-Percent Election Turnout

Election Commissioner Diane Colella is predicting a 43 percent turnout for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 that is highlighted by a rematch in the mayoral contest between Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo.

Colella said that the turnout for the 2015 election was 40.76 percent. Arrigo defeated then-incumbent Rizzo by 118 votes. Local political observers say the hard-fought contest is close once again. Last Thursday’s debate was one of the most highly anticipated events in Revere mayoral campaign history. Both candidates excelled in the live televised debate that included an interesting final segment in which the candidates were able to ask each other two questions and then offer a rebuttal.

Colella said at the close of registration on Oct. 16, there were 28,250 registered voters.

In 2015, there were 758 residents who voted by absentee ballot. In this election to-date, 646 residents have voted by absentee ballot. Voters have until noon the day before the election to apply for an absentee ballot.

The race for councillor- at-large has ten candidates vying for one of five seats. The incumbents seeking re-election in the race are Jessica Giannino, Steven Morabito, George Rotondo and Anthony Zambuto. The other candidates are Robert Capoccia, John Correggio, Dimple Rana, Wayne Rose, Brian Vesce, and Gerry Visconti.

The School Committee race has nine candidates vying for one of six seats. The mayor serves as chair of the School Committee.

The incumbents seeking re-election are Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye. The other candidates are Anthony D’Ambrosio, John Kingston, Albert Terminiello Jr., and Michael Toto Jr.

Tuesday’s election also has contested races for the councillor seats in Wards 2, 5, and 6.

In Ward 2, incumbent Ira Novselsky is being challenged by Robert Bent. In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers is being challenged by Eric Lampedecchio. In Ward 6, Nicholas Moulaison Sr. and Ricky Serino are seeking the seat currently held by Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch, who is stepping down from the position.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe Jr. are unopposed in their bids for re-election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and locations are listed below.

Ward Precinct Location Address

1 1 VFW Post #6712 150 Bennington St.

1 2 Alfred C. Liston Towers 45 Dolphin Ave.

1 3 Revere Youth Center 150 Beach St

2 1 Garfield Magnet School – Music Room 144 Garfield Ave.

2 2 Carl Hyman Towers 50 Walnut Ave

2 3 Carl Hyman Towers 50 Walnut Ave

2 3A Garfield Magnet School – Music Room 144 Garfield Ave.

3 1 Abraham Lincoln School Malden St. Entrance – Door B

3 2 Abraham Lincoln School Malden St. Entrance – Door A

3 3 St. Anthony’s Church 250 Revere St. – Rear Entrance

4 1 American Legion Bldg. 249 Broadway – Front Entrance

4 2 Central Fire Station 400 Broadway

4 3 Lighthouse Nursing Care Center 204 Proctor Ave.

5 1 Point of Pines Fire Station 140 Lynnway

5 1A Jack Satter House 420 Boulevard

5 2 Jack Satter House 420 Boulevard

5 2A Freeman St. Fire Station 2 Freeman St.

5 3 Revere High School 101 School St.

6 1 Whelan School 107 Newhall St.- Cafeteria

6 2 Whelan School 107 Newhall St.- Cafeteria

6 3 North Revere Fire Station 3 Overlook Ridge Drive