News Briefs

Revere CARES Coalition to Put on Self-Care Fair at Revere High School

The Revere CARES Coalition’s Youth Health Leadership Council (YHLC) recently received a grant for $2,500 from the Foundation Trust to organize the third annual Self-Care Fair for Revere High School students.

The idea for a self-care fair started two years ago as teen members of the Revere CARES YHLC discussed way to decrease stress in their lives. “Sometimes we get written off as just carefree teenagers, but we also worry about college, getting a job, or things that are going on at home. That’s why we wanted to do a fun activity for other students that would show them we care about them.” Said Nada Abou Hadiba.

YHLC members hope to provide information and resources about stress management which might include healthy eating, time management, accessing jobs and financial information, meditation, and exercise. Interested organizations and individuals are invited to host a table to give students information that promotes their well-being. In the past, therapy animals, raffles, and a photo booth have added to the fun while council members led activities including origami, slime, nail painting, and body scrubs. Students are looking forward to planning this year’s event and brainstorming new ideas.

“We have organized this event successfully for the past two years, and thanks to the Foundation Trust, we’re able to hold the self-care fair again this year,” said Debora Guimaraes, Youth Development Coordinator for the coalition.

Observes Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of the Foundation Trust, “We seem to be living in a peculiar moment in which some facets of America are thriving while working families struggle more than ever to make ends meet, school and community violence has skyrocketed, intolerance has resurfaced with a vengeance, and compassion and forgiveness are becoming obsolete in our social media lexicon. Is it any wonder that adolescent suicide is on the rise? In these uncertain times, safeguarding the emotional well-being of youth is critical. The Foundation Trust is honored to support the important work of Revere CARES and to sponsor this year’s Self-Care Fair at Revere High School.”

The Self-Care Fair will be held on March 5, 2020 from 2:20 PM to 4:00 PM in the Revere High School gym. If your business or services fit with the stress relief theme and you would like to participate, or provide food or a raffle donation, please contact Debora Guimaraes at [email protected] or 781-485-6404.

The mission of the Revere CARES coalition is to strengthen the health of Revere by addressing priorities established by community members; utilizing an environmental approach; advocating for evidence-based, culturally competent strategies, programs and services; and, increasing connectedness among individuals and organizations. The goal of the Coalition is to improve the wellbeing of Revere’s residents by preventing substance abuse, promoting healthy eating and active living, and supporting youth. The Revere CARES Coalition is a program of the Mass General Center for Community Health Improvement. Visit www.massgeneral.org/cchi/

The Foundation Trust is a private philanthropic foundation serving Greater Boston. In supporting the important work of small to medium-sized nonprofit organizations, the Foundation Trust enhances individual well-being and community development.