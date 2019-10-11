School Committee Candidates’ Forum Set For Thursday

The Revere Journal and Revere TV will host a forum for candidates for the Revere School Committee Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B. Anthony School Complex. Stephen Quigley, president of the Independent Newspaper Group, will be the moderator for the forum. He will be assisted by members of the Revere High School Debate Team. Nine candidates are seeking election to a two-year term on the committee. There are five incumbents, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye, seeking re-election. The other candidates are Anthony D’Ambrosio, John Kingston, Albert Terminiello Jr., and Michael Toto Jr. The forum will be broadcast live on Revere TV on Comcast Channel 9, RCN Channel 13, and streaming live on RevereTV’s Youtube page. The forum will be re-broadcast several times before the election. Upcoming scheduled political events.

Thursday, Oct 17

Councilor-at-Large candidates forum.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Revere Mayoral Debate.