Verrengia Installed as Grand Knight

John Verrengia was installed as Grand Knight of the Saint Michael the Archangel Council 16550 Knights of Columbus during the installation of officers dinner Sept. 26 at the organization’s headquarters on Central Avenue.

District Deputy Michael DiBenedetto led the impressive ceremony in which Verrengia and the other newly elected officers took their oath.

“I offer my congratulations on your well work well done,” DiBenedetto told the officers. “My gratitude to each of you for your devotion of which you exemplify of fraternal principles of charity, fraternity and patriotism. I express my confidence that you will add luster to your Council’s good works, making them more meaningful to the church.”

Addressing Verrengia, DiBenedetto said, “You have been chosen by your brothers to guide the destiny of your Council. As chief administrative officer, you are directly responsible for every aspect of your Council’s operation and success. Your brothers have demonstrated their confidence in your capable and outstanding leadership.”

Verrengia has served as Grand Knight since the organization’s chartering in 2016, continuing the tradition of the former Knights of Columbus. He was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Alberta, his sister-in-law, Linda, and his son, Joshua, who was installed as warden.

Verrengia delivered an inspirational speech in which he recalled a Council that was on the brink of going out of existence.

“We knew we were three years ago,” said Verrengia. “Rather than close the Council and shut it down, we did exactly the opposite. We hit reset and became Saint Michael the Archangel Council 16550. We have carried on the great tradition that was started by Council 179, the old Revere Council, in 1896.”

Verrengia said the new Council is celebrating its third anniversary.

“When I look at what we have right now, every day has been a building block for us,” said Verrengia. “Every year has been a little bit better. My goal for this year is to build on our accomplishments.”

Verrengia pointed out the new kitchen in the function room and the beautifully landscaped area with flowers in front of the headquarters as positive additions.

He noted the Knights of Columbus annual clothing drive that allowed the organization to distribute clothing items to many residents in need. The organization will also continue its food drive. Every Tuesday morning from May through December, the Knights host a free breakfast for residents at its building on Central Avenue.

Verrengia thanked members, specifically Richie Pasquariello, for their kind visitations to members who are confronting medical situations in their lives.

Verrengia said upcoming K of C events include a trip to Foxwoods and the annual $5,000 raffle.

“We’re doing the things that we need to do and I want to build on that,” said Verrengia. “I want to continue to build our membership. I’m proud to be a Knight. I’m very honored to be here. I want to thank everybody who has helped out in so many ways this year. I’m looking forward to a great year.”

One of the highlights of the installation was the welcoming of Revere historian Lenny Piazza as a new member of the organization.

“You will be a tremendous addition to our club and we’re extremely honored to have you,” Verrengia told the well-known 92-year-old resident.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to participate in your organization,” said Piazza.