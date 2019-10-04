Third Annual Beachmont Multicultural Festival

Story by Kathleen Heiser

Music played, dancers danced, puppets paraded, painters painted, kids played, folks ate, and everyone had fun.

The Beachmont Improvement Committee hosted its third annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Sept 28. The weather was perfect and the crowd was upbeat.

Bistro tables and chairs circled around the staging area at the beautiful Jim Kimmerle Park. The Omar Sosa Trio opened the festival with guitars and drum. Veronica Robles Cultural Center presented both children and adult dancers from Mexico and other Latin and South American countries all dressed in authentic native dress. Laurie Gardin Zieden performed Sounds of Barbara Streisand, her beautiful voice filling the air; and for many, hearts filled with nostalgia. The bright and colorful puppets, showcased by over 35 children and adults, paraded down the sidewalk on Bennington Street and weaved through Kimmerle Park to the delight of everyone. Applause! Applause! Passerby motorists tooted their horns in appreciation.

Chef Tom Feeley fired up the grill to roast his famous sausage, peppers, and onions, and hot dogs.

The RPS girls field hockey team hosted a bake sale, Casa Blanca donated cookies and pastries, and La Esquina del Sabor shared delicious Colombian food. Luigi’s Pizza donated pizzas, Philly’s Prezel provided pretzels to those who love them, and Selene’s Kitchen offered up tastes highlighting her catering company.

Phylis Poor displayed her fabric art, Mike and Tom from Jangles Jewelry had a table of shimmering beauty, and Sonal Verma offered folks an opportunity to create a sand art keepsake. The Mobile City Hall passed out 311 information. You could easily register to vote with the Election Commission.

Neighborways publicized the upcoming community paint project to be held next Saturday on Unity Avenue. The Little Free Libraries of Revere displayed some of the 300 books donated by the Row, Row, Row team, along with a listing of where the 18 Revere libraries are located. There was a representative from DCF for families wishing to foster a child.

At the end of our line-up we had Dave LaChappel showcasing and selling his oil paintings. His exuberant personality was the best expression of what we are all about.

Many youth volunteers from the High School, games from the Recreation Department, with a very supportive presence from the Revere Police Department, and all the members of the BIC made this festival a very memorable day in Beachmont.