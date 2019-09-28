Licensing Commission Holds Four Hearings at September Meeting

The Licensing Commission held four hearings on everything from parking to the proper operation of a convenience store during its meeting on Sept. 18.

First on the agenda, the commission placed on file a complaint about motorcycle noise a couple weeks ago at Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard. The complaint came from nearby residents and was sent to police about uncontrolled patrons. Both Revere Police and the State Police found more than 100 patrons, more than the owner expected at an establishment that holds 250.

“Even though this was a one-time event, you have to stay in control,” said Commissioner John LaCroix to manager Rodrigo Angulo.

Regarding Fajitas Sports Bar and Restaurant, 46 Revere St. licensing commission officials received complaints about patrons of the establishment causing regular disturbances. The complaint continually comes from one neighbor who doesn’t want anyone parking in front of her property. It was reported to the commissioners that both a directed patrol and the police log show no complaints. The only complaints were made to the Licensing Commission.

“When we get complaints we have to act,” said Commission Linda Guinasso, who is familiar with the woman who complained. The Commission voted to dismiss the complaint.

A third hearing was also held into possible violations stemming from operation of an unlicensed park and fly operation at Rodeway Inn, 309 American Legion Highway.

Attorney Lawrence Simeone Jr., who represents the property, said he would need more time to look into the complaint.

“I would like to investigate and get back to the commission. If we need to seek a license, we will.” Simeone said.

Guinasso said she would like to know the number of parking spaces with the motel and two parcels on Tuttle Street.

LaCroix said that he noticed that there were a lot of out of state license plates, indicating to him that a park and ride business is operating.

The Commission voted to continue the matter to the November meeting.

The final hearing was on Dairy Mart, 160 Squire Road. The Commission contends that it is more of a liquor store and KENO parlor than the convenience store that the license was issued for. To comply with the license, the store has to be 60 percent grocery and 40 percent alcohol.

“Every window you have advertises alcohol,” Guinasso said. “Your lottery has to go. The ABCC forbids KENO in a package store. I have no problem revoking your license.”

The Commission voted 2-1 to continue the matter for 30 days.

“You can start by taking down 60 percent of your alcohol advertising,” Guinasso said.

In other business the commission also approved licenses for:

Beachmont Improvement Committee, one day common victualler and entertainment license for multicultural festival at Kimmerle Park and State Street Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s of the Holy Name Society, special one-day license for malt/wine, common victualler and entertainment license for Feast of St. Lucy dinner dance Sept. 21, 670 Washington Ave. from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Neighborhood Developers, common victualler and entertainment license for Oct. 5 at 1-4 p.m. Shirley Ave. Block Party.

Boston Harley Owners Group Chapter 3905, common victualler and entertainment license for Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. staging for fundraising ride to start from 649-1 Squire Road.

Nino’s Restaurant & Bar, 7B Everett St., amend entertainment license to include cable TV, radio, DJ, amplifiers, karaoke, vocal and instrumental music, dancing by patrons.

The next Licensing Commission meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall.