Ballot Positions Set and Ready in Revere

Signatures are certified and ballot positions are in place for the November 5, 2019 municipal election. The last day to file withdrawal was Sept. 16.

Voter registration continues on in the city clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 during regular business hours. City hall closes early on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

According to Election Commissioner Diane Colella election laws, incumbents are listed first on the ballot in race and other candidates follow in alphabetical order. Incumbent Mayor Brian Arrigo therefore is first on the ballot and challenger, Councillor Dan Rizzo is next.

In the Councillor-At-Large race, incumbent Jessica Gianniano is listed on the ballot first, followed by Steven Morabito, George Rotondo and Anthony Zambuto.

Challengers in the race are Robert Capoccia, John Correggio, Dimple Rana, Wayne Rose, Brian Vesce and Gerry Visconti.

In Ward 1 incumbent councillor Joanne McKenna is running unopposed. Ward 2 incumbent Ira Novoselsky is first on the ballot and is being challenge by Robert Bent.

Arthur Guinasso will run unopposed in Ward 3 as will Patrick Keefe in Ward 4.

In Ward 5 incumbent John Powers is first on the ballot and is being challenged by Eric Lampedecchio. In Ward 6 the race will be between two newcomers, Nicholas Moulaison Sr. and Richard J. Serino.

There are nine candidates for School Committee starting with incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Fred Sannella and Carol Tye. Challenging them are Anthony D’Ambrosio, John Kingston, Albert Terminiello Jr. and Michael Toto Jr.