News Briefs

Veterans Memorial at Beachmont School Dedication Thursday

The Stars and Stripes will fly atop one of two new, 30-foot flagpoles that the Revere Veterans Committee will donate to the Beachmont Veterans Memorial School.

A ceremony dedicating the poles will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 5. The public is invited. Mayor Brian M. Arrigo will deliver remarks on behalf of the City of Revere.

Students from the Beachmont School fifth-grade classes will raise the flags during the ceremony. A United States flag, donated by the American Legion, will fly above a flag honoring POW-MIA, donated by the Jewish War Veterans.

The two flagpoles will form the centerpiece of a memorial dedicated to veterans at the corner of Bennington and Everard Streets on the northwest corner of the Beachmont School property. “The new poles will make the flags more prominent on the property,” said Ward Two Councilor Ira Novoselsky, co-chair of the Veterans Committee. “This is a way to honor our nation and, at the same time give back to the community.”

“We’ve raised money through barbecues and other veterans programs over the years,” said Novoselsky. “Committee co-chair Al Terminiello and I have been running this program for 15 years, and it’s an honor when the Veterans Committee can sponsor a public memorial to the men and women who have stood in military service for their nation.”

He listed scholarship awards for high school students, and a Veterans Day dinner among other Committee activities.

The original flag pole was set back close to the school, less visible from the public street, and had fallen into disrepair over the years. The area was designed and built by the Mercurio Brothers landscapers, Novoselsky said.

Rizzo to Hold Annual Luau

Councillor at Large and mayoralty candidate Dan Rizzo will hold his 20th annual Luau Fundraising Event on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will be held at Casa Lucia (VFW Mottolo Post) at 61 Lucia Ave., Revere. There will be a Chinese Food Buffet and live entertainment with Smoking’ Joe Cheffro. Tickets are $50 each.

Historic Trolley Tour of Revere

Join the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation on Sept.8 for a trolley tour of Revere’s historic sites! Stops along the way will include the Battle of Chelsea Creek, Rumney Marsh Burial Ground, and more. The trolley tour will be followed by a tour of the Revere History Museum, which will also be hosting a cookout for tour participants. The tour and cookout are free of charge. Donations to the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation are appreciated.

Our 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. trolleys are sold out, but plenty of space remains at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. To reserve a spot, email us at [email protected] (subject line trolley tour), being sure to indicate 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. You can also call the museum at 781-286-2226.

Annual Walk of Hope to Benefit ALS Scheduled for Sept. 7

Walkers are signing up for the 18th annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 and begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting ALS research at UMass Medical School in Worcester. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive, always fatal neuromuscular disease which leads to muscle weakness and as it progresses, results in total paralysis and the inability to speak and swallow while the mind and senses remain intact.

Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register as a walker or to register a team, log-on to The Angel Fund for ALS Research website at www.theangelfund.org or call the organization at 781-245-7070.

Donations to the Angel Fund for ALS Research can also be made online, or can be sent to The Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. All donations should be made payable to The Angel Fund for ALS Research. To assist its walkers, The Angel Fund for ALS Research has joined FirstGiving.com which enables them to create their own webpage to raise money online. Registered walkers can create their page at www.firstgiving.com/angelfund.

In addition to the walk around Lake Quannapowitt, the event includes children’s activities and refreshments for all walkers, including sliders generously donated by King’s Dining & Entertainment of Lynnfield and much more.

There are several levels of corporate sponsorship for the Walk of Hope for ALS. Several local businesses have already pledged their support as sponsors of the Walk, including Major Sponsors the Law Office of Nigro, Pettepit and Lucas, and June’s Joggers, The Savings Bank, and UMass Medical Center

Information about sponsorship opportunities can also be obtained on the website, www.theangelfund.org, or by calling 781-245-7070.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research conducts other fundraising events throughout the year which, along with individual and corporate donations, have been beneficial in helping make significant strides in ALS research. For a list of upcoming events, including The Angel Fund Annual Gala at Café Escadrille in Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 5, visit The Angel Fund for ALS Research website, www.theangelfund.org.

Mottolo Post #4524 Hosting Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Toys for Tots

The First Annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Toys for Tots and local veteran members of VFW Post #4524 will take place on Sunday, Sep. 8, at the Joseph Leon Mottolo Post, located at 61 Lucia Ave. in Revere. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin promptly at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be two divisions, singles and teams of two players. Entry fees will be $20 for singles and $40 for teams, at the door registration will be $25 and $50.

Prizes for the winners will be, for the single a $50 gift card and a $100 gift card to the winning team. Funds raised will go to the annual Toys for Tots drive sponsored by the post as well as benefitting the general upkeep of the post for local vets.

There will be a cash bar available for over 21 players as well as lite refreshments for all players, a 50/50 raffle and assorted raffle prizes will also be part of the program.

For more information please the Mottolo Post at 781 284 9598. Please come and help support our veterans and Toys for Tots.

Extravaganza at 94th Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas & Damian

The 94th Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian will be a great celebration of tradition, cultural pride and fun for the whole family on Sept. 6, 7 and 8 on Warren and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The amazing entertainment lineup includes some of the biggest names in the music industry.

There will be performances by five Grammy Award Winners such as All-4-One, Peaches & Herb, Bonnie Pointer, The Manhattans, and The Drifters! The fun begins on Friday night with ALL-4-ONE singing their #1 hits such as “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That”. On Saturday night there will be a spectacular back to back show with Peaches & Herbstarting the night with their hits “Reunited” and “Shake Your Groove Thing”. Next up will be a performance by icon Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters singing her hits “Heaven Must Have Sent You” and “Breakout”! The night will come to a close with a special show by the legendary group The Manhattans singing their hits such as “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye”. Sunday night The Drifters take the stage with their hits such as “Under the Boardwalk” and “Up On the Roof”!

As always, there will be a food festival, parades, amusement rides, cannoli eating contest, “Marvel” and “Star Wars” movie characters, carnival games, street performers and live entertainment throughout the weekend. There will also be a special healing service on September 7th at 6:30pm.

This year’s entertainment schedule also includes performances by local favorites such as “Vinyl Groove”, “Smokin’Joe and the Henchmen”, SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio”, “World Premier Band” and Italian crooner Gian Faraone.

There will also be a Feast Mass celebrated by Bishop Peter Uglietto at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 325 Cambridge Street at 9:30 am on Sunday. At 1 p.m. that same day, a feast highlight, the grand procession winds its way through the streets of East Cambridge and East Somerville with marching bands, floats, trolleys and the Saints. The parade will arrive back on Warren Street at 7 p.m. for a large celebration – don’t miss it! Play a game, watch a parade, try some great food, listen to music, go on a ride and have a great time! Feast hours are Friday 6 to 11 pm, Saturday, 1 to 11 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 10 p.m.

For more info, call (617) 661-1164 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org.

Revere PAL Awarded Foundation Trust Grant

The Revere Police Activities League (PAL) in conjunction with the Revere Police Department has been awarded a Foundation Trust Grant to promote wellbeing and healthy development for high risk, at risk, and disadvantaged children, youth and communities.

This funding will supplement the Revere Police Summer Youth Academy with 8 additional days of programming. This programming will focus on building positive relationships with police personnel, educate youth on the dangers of substance abuse, address social/emotional health, build self esteem and self confidence while offering a continuum of services throughout the summer months.

Summertime activities and trips included; kayaking on the Ipswich River, Ropes Course at Project Adventure, North Shore Navigators vs: Brockton Rox Baseball game, Tour of Fenway Park, New England Aquarium and IMax Theatre, classroom presentations, discussions, and community service work throughout the city.

Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of the Foundation Trust, comments, “We are honored to support CAPIC’s important partnership with the Revere Police Department by expanding the Revere Police Activities League’s programming for their Summer Youth Academy.” To learn more about the work of the Foundation Trust, visit https://foundationtrust.org.

K of C Seeks Donations to Help Community

The Revere Knights of Columbus, a non- profit 501C8 organization has been serving the Revere and surrounding communities since 1896. In 2016, the Knights re-chartered and have continued and expanded our works-Last year, our clothing drive touched not only locai shelters and homeless in the Revere, Lynn and the Boston area, clothing was sent as far away as to South America!

The Knights have on-going food drives and each week from May-December, almost every Tuesday morning wehost a free community continental breakfast.

On a limited budget, the Knights give out scholarship awards to worthy students from the community andhost a dinner for them.

The Knights visit our sick and deceased brothers and their families. We host an annual Communion Breakfast and walk in the semi-annual parade.

Each month, we host a dinner for our brothers.

The Knights do other things as’ well and like all organizations they need assistance. Their two major fundraisers include the annual $5,000.00 raffle scheduled for 12/4/2019 and their winter calendar raffle.

The organization is turning to you and hoping that you will assistance them in any way you can.

Hill Wins Award at Hamilton

Gianni Hill of Revere was named the recipient of The Winslow Prize in Romance Languages (Hispanic Studies) at the annual Convocation ceremony, held on Aug. 28. Hill, a junior majoring in Hispanic studies and public policy, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton’s 208th academic year. The Winslow Prize in Romance Languages, established by William Copley Winslow, Class of 1862, is awarded to a member of the junior class attaining the greatest proficiency in romance languages while in college.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 49 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.