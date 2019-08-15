Rep. Vincent Recognizes State House Intern Andrew D’Ambrosio

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent (D—Revere) recently recognized Andrew D’Ambrosio at the Massachusetts State House for his commitment and hard work while interning in her Beacon Hill office this summer.

“My office was very fortunate to have Andrew as an intern this summer because he is a very passionate and driven individual,” said Representative Vincent. “He was diligent in his work to serve all of the residents in the 16th Suffolk District. I wish him the best of luck in his first year at BC, and in all of his future endeavors! Andrew is an intelligent young man, with a bright future ahead of him.”

Mr. D’Ambrosio recently graduated from Milton Academy and will be attending Boston College in the fall. At Milton, he served as the Editor-and-Chief of The Milton Measure, the school’s official newspaper. Along with his duties as head editor, Andrew also served as the Director of ASL Sports, a community service organization providing athletic clinics for physically disabled children.

Andrew praised his time in the office, mentioning that, “Working in Representative Vincent’s office was a fantastic opportunity. I received first-hand experience working with constituents and advocated for projects rallying against the Wheelabrator incinerator. Thank you to Rep. Vincent for welcoming me with open arms.”

Andrew is the son of Attorney Gerry and Michelle D’Ambrosio, grandson of Antonio and Antonietta D’Ambrosio, and brother of Anthony, Ava and Gabby.