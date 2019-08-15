Police Briefs 08-14-2019

Three Arrested After Shots Fired

Following a recent incident involving the discharge of a firearm on Shirley Avenue, which took place on August 7, members of the Revere Police Department Narcotics / Gang Unit and Patrol Division were able to identify and arrest three individuals after a 24-hour investigation.

On August 8, patrol units did respond to a disturbance on Franklin Avenue involving several youths. Upon arrival Patrol Officers were able to detain and identify four different individuals on scene who were involved in the disturbance. Patrol Officers immediately recognized three out of the four individuals that were being detained from an Identification wanted bulletin that was put out earlier in the day by members of the Narcotics / Gang Unit, which depicted the three suspects involved in the shooting that took place on August 7 on Shirley Avenue.

Following the arrest of the three suspects on Franklin Avenue, Revere Police detectives along with detectives from the Chelsea Police Department did execute a search warrant at one of the suspect’s residences in the City of Chelsea. During the search warrant execution detectives did locate numerous pieces of evidence linking that particular juvenile suspect to the shooting.

Chief James Guido of the Revere Police Department stated, “Our top priority is to protect the citizens of Revere and take a proactive approach to youth violence, I am very pleased with the diligent work of our Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division.” Mayor Brian Arrigo added, “I want to thank all of our police officers who work each day to make Revere a safe place for all of us”.

Threatened With Replica Gun

A Mountain Avenue man was arrested on Aug. 2 after he allegedly threatened a man on Broadway with a replica BB gun.

Around 12:40 a.m., the victim said he got off a bus near the Walgreen’s on Broadway. He passed by some youths and felt like they were looking at him in a bad manner.

He made a comment.

Then one of the youths took out a firearm and threatened him with it.

The man proceeded to the pharmacy and called police.

Officers conducted a quick canvas of the area and discovered a man fitting the description. He was found to have a replica BB gun on him.

Joseph Dellorfano, 23, of 165 Mountain Ave., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.