Yawkey League Rockies Win Three Straight for a 18-1 Record

Story by Bob Marra/robertmarraphotography.com

Yes, the weather was hot over the weekend, but the Revere Rockies were hotter.

The local Yawkey League entry beat the heat and their opponents with three straight wins Friday, Saturday and Sunday, extending their win streak to 10 and boosting their record to a dominant 18-1 – solidifying their comfortable hold on first place in the league’s Yastrzemski Division.

The Rockies beat the Brighton Braves 10-0 Friday, topped the Brighton Black Sox 5-2 on Saturday, and wrapped up the weekend with a 15-3 thrashing of the South Boston Saints. Only Monday evening’s rainfall could cool off the Rockies, as their game against the Savin Hill Dodgers was postponed.

The Rockies, who play their home games at the Revere High School baseball field, reign in most league team statistics. Their team batting average of .333 is paced by Ryan Petrone, who is hitting a scorching .511. Ken Polanco at .403 is fourth in the league.

Pitcher Jon Shepard, who went the full seven innings in Saturday’s 100-degree heat, sports a 6-0 record and a 0.95 ERA.

The Yawkey Baseball League is named after former Red Sox owner and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas A. Yawkey. The YBL is one of the elite amateur baseball leagues in New England. The league includes 10 franchises, comprised of players from all levels of elite baseball backgrounds – current and former collegiate student athletes, along with former professional baseball players.

The Rockies play again Friday at 8 p.m. against the Al Thomas Dodgers at Adams Field then play 5 p.m. games at Revere High, Saturday against the McKay Beacons and Sunday against the Savin Hill Dodgers.