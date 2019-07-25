Obituaries 07-24-2019

Vincent Zajaczkowski

Of Revere

Vincent F. Zajaczkowski of Revere died on July 19.

Vincent proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Rendi) Zajaczkowski, devoted father of Debra Cipollone and her husband, Lou of Medford and Joseph Zajaczkowski and his wife, Robin of Revere; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn Zajaczkowski of Revere, Stephen Cipollone and his wife, Kimberly of Medford, Kyle Zajaczkowski of Revere and Matthew Cipollone of Medford; dear brother of Michelle Spinelli of Revere and the late Anthony “Sonny” Zankowski and Frank “Butchie” Zankowski. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. (Everyone meet directly at church). Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Christine Cataldo

Former Hairdresser

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on July 18, for Christine Y. Cataldo, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. She was 60 years old.

Christine was born and raised in Revere. She attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Northeast Regional Vocational High. School. Her major focus was on hairdressing and she later worked at the Dellaria Salons in Boston. Chris also worked at Pewter Pot and also for a brief time in retail. She always enjoyed having fun with friends and family and was an avid movie buff who loved all types of music.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Patricia (Zolla) Cataldo and Philip Cataldo, loving sister of Philip A. Cataldo, Pamela Fraga and Patricia Cataldo and cherished aunt of Amanda and Christina. She is also lovingly survived by many caring cousins. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

For more information, visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Michael Casoli

Retiree of the Revere Police Narcotic Unit and decorated World War II veteran

Michael “Mickey” Casoli of Revere died on July 20.

A retired Detective in the Revere Police Narcotic Unit, Mickey was well known for his ‘Say No To Drugs Campaign’ for Revere’s youth.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a decorated member of the 11th Airborne Division and Special Forces Group 5. Mickey was a standout athlete at Revere High School, as well as the Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion for the 11th Airborne Division. \

He was the beloved son of the late Michael and Maria (Fiorentino) Casoli, devoted brother of Anne Casoli, Richard Casoli and his partner, Pamela Lomanno of Revere and the late Robert Casoli and his surviving wife, Mary of Groveland; loving uncle of Raymond and Joanne Pisco, Anthony Pisco and his late wife, Rose, Lisa and Vincenzo Valenti, Nicole Casoli, Richard Casoli, Christopher and Selene Casoli, Maryanne Casoli, Michael and Doreen Casoli, Robert and Janice Casoli. He is also survived by many loving cousins, and great nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, July 25 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s church 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Badge, P.O. Box 1150, Middleton, Ma 01949. For guest book, please visit www. Buonfiglio.com.

Gregory Badolato

Former Proprietor of Badolato Trucking

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, July 12, in the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for Gregory Badolato, who died at his home in Revere surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 9 following a long illness. He was 91 years old.

Greg was born in East Boston and the family moved to Revere a short time later. He was raised and educated in Revere, then began to work in the family business, Badolato Trucking, Inc. in Chelsea, founded by his father, Francesco Badolato in the early 1920s. Greg proudly worked alongside his brothers and diligently learned the trucking business, later becoming a partner.

Greg remained in Revere for the past 80 years, where he began his life with his wife and where together they raised their family. His family remembers him as a dedicated, loving and extremely hard-working man who took excellent care of his family. Family was paramount for Greg and it was always his home where the celebrations and holidays were held.

He was the beloved husband of Vincella “Dolly” (DiLiegro) Badolato of Revere (they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together) and the devoted and loving father of Frank G. Badolato of Stow, John M. Badolato and his wife, Denise M. of Tewksbury, Denise A. Ferrara and her husband, Ronald, Doreen M. Gordon and her husband, Matthew, all of Lynnfield and the late Deborah M. Badolato; the cherished grandfather of Christopher Badolato, Melissa Civilk and her husband, Peter, Kristina Carroll, Diana Badolato, Toni DiNanno, Tiffany Stec and her husband, Ryan, Tiana

Badolato, Ronald Ferrara, Jr., Risa Ferrara, Denise Levey and her husband, Mitchell, Myla Gordon, Matthew Gordon and his wife, Sarah and Kyle Gordon and the late John M. Badolato, Jr.; dear brother of the late Dominic, Joseph, James Badolato and Theresa Schettani. He is also lovingly survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere.

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Vincenza Hamel

Of Revere, formerly of Italy

Vincenza (LoIacono) Hamel of Revere passed away at home on July 18 at the age of 83.

Born in Siculiana, Sicily, Italy to the late Vincenzo and Bartola (Riolo), she was the beloved wife of 56 years to Michele Hamel, devoted mother of Paul Hamel and his wife, Nicole of New Hampshire, cherished grandmother of Juliana, Olivia, and Nicholas and dear sister of Giovanni LoIacono and Angelina Siracusa, both of Italy and the late Calogero LoIacono, Giuseppina Gagliano and Leonarda Sinaguglia, all of Italy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148 or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Edward Kalil

Lifelong Malden Resident

Edward L. Kalil, a lifelong resident of Malden, died on July 21 at the age of 81.

Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air force.

Born in Boston on April 10, 1938, to the late Edward and Edna (Morin) Kalil, he was the beloved husband of the late Beverly (Kulvin) Kalil, devoted father of Deborah Kalil and her husband, Stephen Leuci of Revere, Kristine Trainor and her husband, John of Shrewsbury, and Edward Kalil of Malden; cherished grandfather of Lisette and Sean Kalil; dear brother of Donna McNeill and her husband, Bill of Chelsea, Patricia Fisher of Florida, Ralph Kalil of Chelsea, Barbara Ashworth and her husband, Tom of Florida and the late Loretta Curran of Florida. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.