Obituaries 07-10-2019

Liane Wallace

A Loving and Caring Person

Liane Wallace of Revere died on June 29 at the age of 56.

Liane was a loving and caring person by nature and would often take in many of her children’s friends to feed and look after. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Born in Salem on Dec. 20, 1962, to the late Ronald Wallace and her mother, Jerrilyn (Malone), she was the devoted mother of Anthony Wallace Sr., Donald DeSimone and Justin DeSimone, all of Revere, cherished grandmother of Anthony Wallace Jr. and DeSi DeSimone, dear sister of Ronald Wallace, Mark Wallace, Timothy Wallace, Eric Wallace and Danyelle Wallace, all of Revere and the adoring godmother to Brandee Christupulos. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, July 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 5 p.m. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglo.com.

Lena Spagnola

A Sweet and Humble Soul

Lena (Ferri) Spagnola of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Revere, passed away at the age of 104.

She was a Revere native and lived on Revere Street for most her life. Lena was known to family and friends as Auntie Lena. Lena had a sweet soul and was humble.

Born in Revere on June 3, 1915, to the late Joseph and Catherine (Rappa), she was the beloved mother of Cecile Cohen and the late Arthur Spagnola and his surviving wife, Dorothy of Saugus. cherished grandmother of Joshua and Jason Cohen and the late Michael and Paul Spagnola, adoring great-grandmother of two and great-great-grandmother of four and the dear sister of the late Vincent Ferri, Marie Ciarlone, Viola Peters, Mildred Nester and Kathleen Capobianco. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Anthony of Padua, 250 Revere St., Revere MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Nunzio Nicosia

Loved Spending Time with His Family and His True Passion Was His Garden



Nunzio Nicosia of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on July 7 at the age of 84.

Nunzio took great pride in caring for his garden, which was his true passion. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing a friendly game of cards. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.

Born on Feb. 26, 1935 in Sicily, Italy, to the late Lorenzo Nicosia and Nunzia DiMartino, he was the beloved husband of 51 years to Santa (Terreto), devoted father of Nancy Nicosia and her husband, Brian Chapman of Revere, Mary Nicosia and her husband, Kevin Mahoney of Winthrop and Lorenzo Nicosia of Waltham; cherished grandfather of Lia, Eliana, and Nicholas Chapman and dear brother of the late Salvatore, Filippo, Michele, Grazia, Lorenzo, and Giuseppe. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 8 .m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Bryan L. Corbett

Educator, Member of Revere Council 179 K of C and Revere Teachers’ Association

Bryan L. Corbett died in Revere most unexpectedly on July 2. He was 58 years old.

Bryan served in the Revere School System as an english and english literature Teacher for over 12 years. He was a graduate of both Suffolk University and Salem State Teachers University and a member of the Revere Council #179, Knights of Columbus and the Revere Teachers’ Association

The adored son of the late Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. and Virginia T. (Kingston) Corbett, he was the proud brother to Dr. Ronald P. Corbett, Jr. of Melrose, Nancy E. Corbett of Winthrop and Jonathan K. Corbett of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.; devoted brother-in-law to Eileene Stergiou of Melrose, Merrill A. Frank of Winthrop and William F. Bartlett of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.; cherished uncle of Ryan S. Corbett and his fiancée, Jen Poskon of Stoneham, Anna J. Corbett and her husband, Alex Sullivan of Saugus, Jordan A. Corbett-Frank of Winthrop and Carly J. Corbett-Frank of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also lovingly survived by his cousins: Mark R. Stuart of Winthrop, Melissa Miller of Saugus and Dr. Denise A. Corbett of Wakefield and by many other faithful cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith. Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. Scholarship Fund at Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151.

Claire Tofuri

One-of-a-kind Person Who Lived For Her Family

Claire (Macdonald) Tofuri of Revere passed way surrounded by her loving family on July 2 at the age of 71.

Claire was a one-of-a-kind person who lived for her family, leaving them with a lifetime of fond memories. Her sense of humor was infectious, even in the darkest times. Her absence is going to be felt, and we were all blessed to have known her. Next time you’re at Salem Willows, eating some lobster, or just having a nice slice of chocolate cake, please think about her smile and warmth.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Tofuri, devoted mother of Cassie Rouleau (Cimino), Hollie Cimino, Kristina Cimino and Jeffrey Cimino; cherished grandmother of Emma, Ryleigh, Magnolia, Kylie and Benjamin; dear sister of Robert, Jimmy, Doug and George Macdonald. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Patricia Imperato

Of Revere, Formerly of Gloucester

Patricia J. (Favazza) Imperato of Revere, formerly of Gloucester, passed away on Sunday, July 7. She was 86 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine (Lucido) Favazza, she was the beloved wife of Philip “Stix” A. Imperato, loving mother of Marguerite Imperato, Lois Bunker and her husband, William and the late Lenamarie Smith, adored grandmother of Philip Smith and his loving companion, Jessica Roldan, Alex Flores, Nicholas Bunker, Petrina Flores, Joseph and Vincent Bunker and great-grandmother of Philip Smith Jr. and Bentley Smith; caring sister of Joseph Favazza, Betty Ciulla, Jay Pramas and the late Benny Favazza, Michael Favazza, Grace Parisi, Nina Benson and Grace Davis. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Patricia’s life by gathering in Vazza’s Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere on Friday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment is private. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Esta Panora

Of Orient Heights, East Boston

Esta A. Panora died in Orient Heights, East Boston on June 25 at the age of 57 following a 20-year struggle with various metastatic cancers..

She was the beloved daughter of the late Phyllis M. (Frederico) Panora-Erickson and the late Edward Panora and the late William F. Erickson, beloved sister to Steven E. Panora and his wife, Carol of Malden and Jennifer Hovey and her husband, Phillip of Andover, Conn.; cherished aunt of Stephanie and Vincent Panora and Jamie Goad, dear niece of Connie Surette. She is also lovingly survived by several cousins and many friends. Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), Revere. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Thomas Lovaglio

Boston Naval Shipyard Retiree and U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, July 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Thomas J. Lovaglio who died on Sunday, July 7 at Saints Medical Center in Lowell following a brief illness. He was 98 years old.

A Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere be immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Tom was a lifelong Revere resident. He attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. He began to work at the Boston Naval Shipyard as a machinist. Then in 1944, he decided to join the United States Navy and fight for his country. Tom earned the World War II Victory Medal, The American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Medal (1 star) and the Philippines Liberation Ribbon. He served for two years and was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class.

Tom was truly another example of what has been called “The Greatest Generation.” Having grown up in the Depression era and with a world war going on, he, like many men and women, selflessly gave of themselves, even if it was their own lives. Tom returned home and to the Boston Naval Shipyard where he had 34 years of service as a machinist.

In 1962, he married Ellen M. Murray, a marriage that lasted for 48 years until her passing on May 19, 2010.

He and his wife never had children, but they were the surrogate parents for some of their nieces and nephews. Tom was a very fastidious man about his appearance and about his home and property, both inside in out. He loved to garden, He grew all kinds of vegetables and flowers and his neighbors were the benefactors of his harvest.

A late member of the Saugus V.F.W. Post 2346, Tom was also a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish. He was a man of faith, honor and humility and he lived his life this way every day.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ellen M. (Murray) Lovaglio, the cherished brother of the late Edith H. Lovaglio, Marie E. Callahan, Christine M. Pisano and Philomena Lovaglio, the dear brother in law of Marie McDermott of Stoneham and the adored uncle of 75 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, great-grandnieces and great-grand-nephews. He also leaves many loving friends, neighbors and parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Geraldine DeSisto

Devoted and Loving Homemaker Whose Family Is Her Legacy

Geraldine (Frongillo) DeSisto, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Saturday, July 6 at the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Malden after a brief illness. She was 85 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere today, Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment following the Mass will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Geraldine was born and raised in Revere, attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School.

Geraldine lived all of her 85 years in the very house where she was born.

She married Anthony J. “Tony” DeSisto and they settled in that very home, where together they shared 64 years of marriage and raised their six children. The family home was the “Mecca” mainly because of Geraldine. She was a true matriarch of her family. Family was the most important part of her life. Having the family over at the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, baby announcements and Sunday dinner was the place to be. As long as the family was together, memories were being made. The home was filled with delicious food and, above all, love.

Geraldine’s legacy certainly is her family, with a sense of strong values and an abundance of love for one another.

She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. “Tony” DeSisto, who died on July 11, 2017, the devoted and loving mother of Donna M. Ferrante and her husband, Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Frank Ferrante, Doreen M. Aloisi and her husband, Anthony, Deann M. Iandolo and her husband, Normand, all of Revere, Dwayne A. DeSisto and his wife, Somijit of Bethlehem, N.H., Danae M. McLaughlin and her husband, John of Saugus and Darren J. DeSisto and his wife, Gina M. of Revere; cherished grandmother to Anthony R. Aloisi and his wife, Amie of Haverhill, Nichole Ferrante, Danielle Iandolo of Revere, Joseph D. Aloisi and his wife, Melissa of Danvers, Frank T. Ferrante and his wife, Elizabeth of Middletown, NJ, Dr. Dianna M. Iandolo and her wife, Jenna Iandolo of Lynn, Christina M. Scali and her husband, Paul of Revere, Christen M. McLaughlin of Danvers, Michael A. Ferrante of So. Boston, Anthony D. DeSisto of Derry, N.H., Gino A. DeSisto of Bethlehem, N.H., Matthew J., Emily M. and Ryan A. DeSisto, all of Revere and the late Andrew J. DeSisto. She was the dear sister of Andrew Frongillo of Revere, Dennis Frongillo and his wife, Sally of Old Orchard, ME and the late Ernest V. Frongillo, Sr. and the adored grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren: Gianna, Isabella, K.J., Eva, Michael, Joseph, Thomas, Joseph, Aubrey and Anna. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Raffaele Addonizio

Former proprietor of Addonizio Plastering

Funeral services were held privately on Saturday, July 6 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Raffaele Addonzio, a longtime Revere resident, who died on Tuesday, July 2 at the Cambridge Health Alliance – Everett Hospital, following a long illness. He was 77 years old.

Raffaele was born and raised in Mirabella Eclano, Italy. He came to the United States in the early 1970s, settling in Boston’s North End. He worked various jobs in the beginning, then the family opened La Casa Mia in the North End, where he worked for many years. After he married, he and his wife, Lorraine settled in Revere, where they began their family.

He and his brother later started their own plastering business, “Addonozio Plastering.”

Raffaele was a hard and dedicated worker, and his priority was always his family. He was forced to stop working due to his failing health. Unfortunately, due to his strong work ethic and his inability to do what he loved, he suffered from depression.

He will always be remembered for being a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He enjoyed making homemade wine, and he did it with much love and enthusiasm. He was also a soccer and boxing fan.

The devoted husband of 32 years to Lorraine R. (Beard) Addonizio of Revere, he was the loving father of Alysia M. Addonizio and her companion, Paolo Correa, all of Revere and Edgar W. McLean and his wife, Kristina of Tyngsboro and the cherished grandfather of Campbell McLean. He was the dear brother of Angelo Addonizio and his wife, Silvanna of Revere, Ornella Bonnano and her husband, Guilio of Boston, Maria Barbiero and her husband, Pasquale and Carmine Addonizio and his wife, Maria, all of Italy and the late Prisco, Francesco and Vincenzo Addonizio. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, c/o Mental Health Dept., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Mary Christopher

Retiree of Brighams Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlors

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Mary A. (DiGregorio) Christopher who died on Saturday, July 6, at the Dexter House of Malden following a long illness. She was 86 years old.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

Mary was born and raised in East Boston. She attended Boston Public Schools and began to work at a very young age. She worked at various jobs before she married and began her family.

She lived in East Boston, Saugus, Everett and the later part of her life at the Jack Satter House in Revere.

Mary was also well known in the City of Boston, particularly at the Prudential area. She was a waitress at Brigham’s Restaurants and Ice Cream Parlor for over 30 years and she also was in charge of training new staff all over the North Shore. Her customers loved her for her vivacious and comical personality. Mary always enjoyed a laugh and a good time with friends and family. She never missed an opportunity to share her delicious baked goods ‘or a chance to dance. It was truly one of her favorite activities. She will always be remembered and loved.

She was the devoted wife of the late Michael Christopher and Stephen Cerqua, Sr., fond companion of Charles “Chuck” McMakin of Revere, loving mother of Lucille Fitzgerald and her husband, James of Revere and the late Stephen Cerqua, Jr. and his wife, Debra Mann – Cerqua of Danvers; cherished grandmother of Amy McCarthy and Kenneth of Wakefield, Kelly Fitzgerald and her husband, Joseph Silvestri of Richmond, Va., Stephen Cerqua, III and his wife, LeKeisha and Michael Cerqua and his wife, Katie, all of Florida and adored great grandmother of Joseph, Connor, Evan, Dominic, Gianna and Rocco.

She was the dear sister of Dorothy Indeck of Wakefield, Frederick DiGregorio of Peabody, Michael, Albert, and Salvatore DiGregorio and Pauline Silva. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Genevieve Spinelli

Owner and Instructor of Genevieve’s Dance Studio in Chelsea

Genevieve Spinelli of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 30 at the age of 81.

Genevieve, the owner and instructor of Genevieve’s Dance Studio in Chelsea for 42 years, will be sorely missed by all her former dance students. Dance meant everything to her. She was taught by Stanley Brown, who was the protégé of Bill Robinson, “Mr. Bojangles.” Genevieve was beside herself and truly ecstatic when the Tap Reunion came to Boston in the early ‘70s. This brought the royalty of tap dancers and mentors in from all around the world with names like Cookie Cook, Gregory Hines, Honi Coles, Brenda Buffalino, Savion Glover, Jimmy Slyde, and the Great Nicholas Brothers, Fayard and Harold.

Born on March 9, 1938 in Boston to the late Jerry Cataldo and Frances (Minichiello), she was the beloved wife of 50 years to Ralph Spinelli, devoted mother of Robert MacDonald and his wife, Silvia of Revere and cherished grandmother of Olivia. She is also survived by her dear friend, Marie Walker and her husband, Robert of Rockland and by many cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tap Scholarship Fund, Attn: Sheila Rosanio School of Dance and Gymnastics, 233 Washington St., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Warren Meyers

Of Reliable Heating & Appliance Corp and Myers Brothers Oil Co. of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Warren F. Myers, Sr., who passed just before dawn on the morning of Thursday, July 4, surrounded by the love of a faithful family and in the presence of His Lord. He was 72 years old.

His funeral will be conducted on Saturday, July 13 from the funeral home at 10 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11 a.m. Interment at the family lot in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately at a later time.

Born and raised in Revere, he was a natural athlete all through school and into college. He was an Honor Student at the Immaculate Conception High School and the President of the Class of 1964. Upon graduation from High School, he began a one-year course of intense study and preparation at Tilton Academy of College Preparatory.

He was a distinct athlete during his time at Immaculate Conception high school in football, baseball and basketball. His brief time at Tilton Preparatory was confined to football and baseball.

He then continued the journey by admittance to the College of the Holy Cross, graduating cum laude in 1969 with degrees in Economics and Accounting.

And so, Warren joined the family at the family business, Reliable Heating & Appliance as an Account Executive and there he remained until its closing in 1998. Since that time, Warren was part of the staff at Myers Brothers-North Shore Fuel in Revere, where he continued his expertise in sales and management.

His success was due, in truth, to his dynamic capacity for patience in service to the customer and his long-taught business sense that came by way of his grandfather, father and brothers. Theirs was a unique approach to the customer “treat them as family” and that they did with fine service, just and fair prices and friendship. God knows, the business was founded in 1912 and survived until 1998 with always a Myers family member at the helm.

Warren held a longtime membership with the Revere Council, Knights of Columbus, #179 and being an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community, he was blessed with the role of “Eucharistic Minister” for our parish. Warren was also a committed lector for the Parish as well.

He was the proud son of the late William J. “Sonny” Myers, Jr. and the late Margaret M. “Sis” (O’Brien) Myers and is survived by his beloved wife and best friend for the past 46 years, Karen A. (Casey) Myers; the adored father to Atty. Elizabeth Casey Myers and her husband, Atty. Charles W. “Chip” Azano of Melrose and Atty. Warren F. “Jay” Myers, Jr. and his wife, Alexandra Napp Myers of South Boston; the cherished grandfather of Katherine Casey and Brigid Anne Azano and Cecily Grace Myers; the dear brother to Mary K. Myers-Hureau and her husband, Retired Rockingham County Sheriff Michael P. Hureau of Brentwood, N.H., and Michael P. Myers, Sr. of Point of Pines, Revere and his late wife, Susan A. Myers and the late William J.”Peco” Myers, III. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sally Myers of Revere and by many caring and& faithful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and many loving cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 33 Lyman St., Suite 205, Westborough, MA 01581. For more information, please www.vertuccioandsmith.com.