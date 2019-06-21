Going for the Gold: Jared Coppola, St. Mary’s Spartans Seek Division 2 State Baseball Title

Jared Coppola will be playing the final game of his outstanding high school athletic career Thursday night at Alumni Field in Lowell.

Coppola, a 2019 graduate of St. Mary’s High School who grew up in Revere, will be hoping to lead the Spartans’ baseball team to a victory in the Division 2 state championship game against South sectional champion Hopkinton High School.

The Spartans won the North title with 5-0 victory over Woburn Saturday. Coppola stayed red hot at the plate with an RBI single and an RBI double in his first two at-bats.

The 6-foot-2-inch, right- handed hitter has been the Spartans’ leading batter, registering a sizzling .442 average in the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

St. Mary’s Coach Derek Dana said Coppola’s contributions to the team’s success extend beyond his clutch hitting and high average.

“Jared has not only been our top hitter but he’ll play anywhere we need him,” said Dana. “He’s been a long relief pitcher and also a closer with four saves.”

Coppola said he had a good feeling about the Spartans’ chances of being a state title contender during the preseason practices.

“We came in to the season ready to go,” said Coppola. “We knew we could accomplish something special. We just had to practice every day, keep working on our skills, improve as a team every day, bring it to the games, and be better than all our opponents.”

Coppola played youth baseball and youth hockey in Revere. “That’s where I got all of my early instruction in sports,” he said.

At St. Mary’s, Coppola said Derek Dana has advanced his skills during his three years as a starting player.

“Mr. Dana is a great coach,” said Coppola. “He’s taught me a lot over the years. He’s built my confidence and he’s built who I am today in baseball. Clearly I’ve been getting better each year and I can’t thank him enough. Hopefully, we can go get this done for him in the state title game.”

Thursday’s finale will be Coppola’s second appearance in a state championship game. During his sophomore season, Coppola and Revere resident Nick Napolitano helped St. Mary’s win a Division 1 ice hockey title at the TD Garden.

Coppola, son of former Revere High hockey captain Steve Coppola and Jacqueline Coppola, will be continuing his baseball career at Southern New Hampshire University. Boston