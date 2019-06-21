Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The following letter to John Correggio was submitted the Revere Journal for publication.

Dear Brother Correggio,

I am pleased to announce the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council #35 has endorsed your candidacy for Revere City Council. DC #35 represents commercial, industrial, and residential painters, drywall finishers wall coverers, glaziers, sign industry workers and public sector workers and have a significant number of members in the district.

Your tireless work with Local 926, your commitment and efforts for all Organized Labor and as a dedicated Public Servant on the Revere Fire Department and City Council have earned you our Union’s endorsement. District Council #35 members know that they can count on you to stand up for them on issues like responsible development, creating good paying jobs, fighting for PLA’s, and protecting their rights as workers in this ever-growing hostile environment towards working families. As taxpayers we know you can be counted on to fund essential services while ensuring the best use of public revenue and be accountable to our members in the community that are your neighbors and constituents.

District Council #35 will be actively supporting your campaign effort in this election. We will contact our members and inform them of your endorsement and encourage them to be active in your campaign.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey Sullivan

Business Manager

Secretary Treasurer