News Briefs

Summer Schedule at First Congregational

The following Summer 2019 Schedule will start at the First Congregational Church 230 Beach Street Revere.

Sunday worship services 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (June 16th – September 1st, 2019)

Closed circuit TV of Worship Service located on the first floor for the 10 a.m. service

Limited handicapped parking is available · Nursery provided for infants – kindergarten during the 10 a.m. service · Visit the church Web site.

Training for Election Personnel

The annual training classes for all Election personnel is being held on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. in the Community room of the

Jack Satter House 420 Revere Beach Blvd. Revere, MA 02151. A second training class is being held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the American Legion Building, Front Entrance 249 Broadway, Revere, Ma. Please plan to attend one of the classes.

Finance Training for Candidates

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. the Office of Campaign and Political Finance will host a training session at Revere City Hall, 281 Broadway, Revere in the City Council Chambers on the second floor.

Mr. Jason Tait, Director of Communications and Public Education, Office of Campaign and Political Finance will provide an overview of the Campaign Finance Laws, the role of the Municipal Candidate, the organization and disclosure forms, filing deadlines, and receipts and expenses so that Municipal candidates can file properly completed disclosure reports. The session is one hour long. Candidates are encouraged to register with the Election Department before noon on Friday, June 14, 2019. Board of Election Commissioners, 781-286-8200

DCR Traffic Advisory: Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere Through Monday, June 24, 2019, excluding weekends, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a right lane closure along Revere Beach Boulevard (northbound) starting at the A5 – Massachusetts State Police Barracks in the City of Revere for approximately 250 feet north from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate water main work. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site. For the duration of work, DCR will implement a parking restriction on Revere Beach Boulevard (northbound) for 20 parking spaces, and a sidewalk closure within the work-zone area.