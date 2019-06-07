Suffolk Downs Live Racing though June

There are now only two weekends left of live horse racing at Suffolk Downs on June 8 and 9 and June 29 and 30 before the track shifts to simulcasting.

For horse racing enthusiasts, simulcasting will be offered through next year at the Clubhouse.

“We are looking forward to staying in the building for year-round simulcasting and perhaps sports betting in the near future should the legislature authorize that. We believe that’s a real opportunity for us and our workforce either as a component of the HYM development or at the Wonderland property (site of the former Wonderland Dog Racetrack) that is still owned by our operating company,” said Chip Tuttle, Chief Operating Officer at Sterling Suffolk Racecourse.

“Suffolk Downs ownership has extended their lease to have simulcast to the end of this year and possibly into next year,” said Doug Manz, partner and director of development of The HYM Investment Group, LLC

The clubhouse life is extended because it is not part of Phase 1 and the developers are considering a possible interim use of the building.

“We also want to think of the employees who have jobs there, and support the local community,” Manz said. “The simulcast won’t interfere with our project.”

The HYM Investment Group purchased the 161-acre property, split between East Boston and Revere in May 2017 for $155 million. Plans call residential, retail and commercial property.

The Suffolk Downs Redevelopment received its special permit from the city of Revere in December 2018. The Revere portion of the development will be 50 percent commercial and 50 percent residential development.

Phase 1 includes demolition of the horse barn area with 30 horse barns, stables and associated equipment on the property. There is also a drainage system and utilities associated with the barns that will be cut and capped in place.

Phase 1, the Beachmont area of the property will have a hotel, an innovation center and the beginning of the residential units.

“Our goal is that they all open at the same time in summer of 2022,” Manz said.

Suffolk Downs was built by Joseph A. Tomasello for a cost of $2 million in 1935 by 3,000 workers in just 62 days when Massachusetts authorized pari-mutuel wagering. The historic track has been a showcase for some of the most famous names in Thoroughbred racing history, including Seabiscuit, Whirlaway, John Henry, Cigar and Skip Away.

Revere resident can join race enthusiasts for live racing, food trucks and family fun activities on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9 and June 29-30.

“Demolition of the barn area should begin after Labor Day,” Manz said. “The Clubhouse and the grandstand are probably a few years out.”

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2020. “We’ve engaged architects for the first phase, so we are in design,” Manz said.