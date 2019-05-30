Edwin Pothier

Retired truck driver

Edwin L. “Eddie” Pothier of Lake View, N.Y., formerly of Revere, died on May 26 at the age of 92.

Edwin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, Edwin began his career as a truck driver for over 25 years with teamsters local 25.

He was the beloved husband of Camille (Iovine), dear brother of James Pothier of Taunton, Marjorie DeLory of Chelsea, Ann Kramer of Taunton and the late William Pothier and Emily Mascis. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and several great nieces and great nephews. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, May 31, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 12 noon. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Ernest Rizzo, Jr.

Retired head chef

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, June 5 from 9 to 11 a.m.

in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Ernest M. “Ernie” Rizzo, Jr. who died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, at his home in New Hampshire. He was 74 years old. A funeral service at 11:15 a.m. in the funeral home will be followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Ernie was born, raised and educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and served his country proudly and faithfully, serving two tours to Vietnam on the USS Boston Missile.

Early on, Ernie wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps in the food industry. He worked alongside his parents for several years at “Ernie’s Pizza & Take Out.” He broadened his horizons and began working in various restaurants in Boston and along the North Shore. His many talents in the kitchen allowed him to become a “Head Chef.” He later moved to New Hampshire where he continued to work, until his retirement.

He was the beloved son of the late Ernest M. Rizzo, Sr. and Margaret (Nazzaro) Rizzo; loving brother of Judith A. Correggio and her husband, Richard P. of Revere, cherished uncle of Gina M. Corregio – Regitano and her husband, Richard of Lynnfield and Nicholas R. Correggio and his wife, Rosanna of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his grandniece, Adriana M., his grandnephew, Marco F. and by many cousins and friends.

Linda DeMaino

Lifelong Revere resident

Linda N. DeMaino, a life-long Revere resident, passed away on Friday, May 24. She was 70 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret “Margie” (Carrow) DeMaino, she was the loving sister of Patricia Malone and her loving companion, Michael Sullivan, Sandra Petrone and her husband, Leonard, Debra Milligan and her husband, Joseph and Heidi Rupp and her husband, Paul. She is also survived by her Godchildren, Stacey Pollack and Michael Petrone and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Linda’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today Wednesday, May 29, at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. At Linda’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in her memory to the MSPCA by visiting www.MSPCA.org.

Marianne DeModena

Her unrelenting courage was an inspiration to many

Marianne E. DeModena lost her courageous battle with metastatic cancer on Sunday, May 19 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House of Danvers. She was 39 years old.

Born in Stoneham, Marianne was a lifelong resident of East Boston and the Orient Heights Section of the city. A single parent, she raised and educated her boy and girl with joy and full success and perfection.

She was a proud graduate of Arlington Catholic High School of Arlington, Class of 1998 and later continued her studies at Boston University. Marianne was a Concierge for the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston for over 14 years and also maintained a position with the UFC Gym in Boston as a Certified Fitness Instructor. Marianne had a passion for physical fitness and continued her classes and working out while in “Hospice Care” up to two weeks prior to her passing.

Her unrelenting courage was an inspiration to many. Her outstanding, serene and most attractive good looks were matched with her larger-than-life personality and gentleness with which she presented herself.

She was the adored mother of Christian A. DeGuglielmo and Olivia E. DeGuglielmo of Orient Heights, East Boston, the cherished daughter of Gerard L. and Dawn E. (King) DeModena of Orient Heights East Boston; beloved partner to John R. McKinnon of Orient Heights East Boston and dear sister of G. Christopher DeModena and his wife, Nichole E. of Mont Vernon, N.H. She is also lovingly survived by her paternal grandmother Anna DeModena of East Boston and the late Leonard O. DeModena and the granddaughter of the late Elmer A. King and Helen E. (Smith) King. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also proudly survive her.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA – Angell, Office of Development, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Anna ‘Annie’ Novick

Family was the hallmark of her life

Anna “Annie” (Rogowicz) Novick, a longtime Saugus resdent, formerly of East Boston and Lynn, died peacefully at her home after a long illness. She was 96 years old.

Annie was born and raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School. She was a very dedicated wife and loving mother. She raised her family in Lynn and then later in Saugus.

Family was the hallmark of her life and later she enjoyed the gift of being a grandmother. She was also a woman of tremendous faith. She was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Lynn for many years and St. Margaret’s Church in Saugus. Annie worked for several years as a health aide at the Don Orione Home in East Boston. Her long life was filled with many loving and cherished memories of being surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of the late Stanley A. Novick, loving mother of Diane Tremblay and her husband, Robert of Lawrence, Linda M. Macione and her husband, Daniel J. of Peabody and Jane A. Petrola, of Saugus and her late husband, Albert Petrola; cherished grandmother of Daniel J. Macione, Jr. and his wife, Kendra of Merrimac, Ryan Macione and his wife, Amber of Salem, Matthew J. Macione and his fiancé, Meltem Demirors of Brooklyn, N.Y., Manchester, N.H. Police Detective, Robert Tremblay and his wife, Amy of Hooksett, N.H. and Ann Marie Tremblay of Lawrence; adored great-grandmother of Mattias, Fiona and Oliver Macione and Robby, Olivia and Hannah Tremblay. She was the dear sister of the late Julia A. Palladino, James Rogowicz, Joseph Rogowicz, Stella Mangino, Charles Rogowicz and Helen Scaramella and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

George Violet

Retired USN Senior Chief Petty Officer

George C. Violet of Chelsea, formerly of Revere, died on May 15 at the age of 84. He was a Retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer.

The beloved husband of the late June M. (Capezzuto) Violet, he was the devoted father of George Violet, Jr., Kenny Violet and Margaret Seal, all of Virginia, Pamela Howell and her husband, Terry of New Hampshire, Belinda Majerowski and her husband, Peter of New York and Revere Police Lieutenant Glenn Malley and his wife, Christine of Danvers and the dear brother of Thelma Erl of Virginia.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For guestbook, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Kenneth L. Savage

Of Revere

Kenneth L. Savage, of Revere was born Jan. 1, 1952. He recently passed away on May 21.

Kenneth is fondly remembered and loved by son Derek Savage, Alice Savage, Tony Godino and Jamie Godino.

Like dandelion seeds in breezes, your memory now floats freely where it pleases.