Gibson Park Community Build Event Set for This Weekend

If Mother Nature can finally provide a weekend of good springtime weather, Elle Baker and her group will join Mayor Brian Arrigo at Gibson Park on Hayes Avenue for a three-day Community Build event at the newly renovated facility.

Baker, project planner for the Revere Office of Strategic Planning and Economic Development, expects more than 50 volunteers to help build the playground at Gibson Park beginning Friday, May 17 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) and continuing on Saturday (May 18) and Sunday (May 19) during the same hours.

Baker moderated a planning meeting May 7 at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, going over the final details for the three-day build. Volunteers will work in teams alongside experts from a playground equipment manufacturing company and assemble the playground equipment for the park. The grand opening of the park is scheduled for May 29.

Snacks and lunch will be served to volunteers on all three days of the Community Build.

Interestingly, Baker said that a new golf putting green is being installed at the park, providing the Revere High School golf team and local golfers with one of the few such facilities of its kind in the area.

In addition, there will be a youth baseball field, four tennis courts, a half-basketball court, and a walking loop in the back of the park.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate in the Gibson Park Community Build.