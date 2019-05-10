Obituaries 05-08-2019

Kreg Scott

Devoted to family

Kreg S. Scott passed away suddenly on Monday, April 29 in his Chelsea home. He was 47 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, a son of Anthony L., III and Florence A.

(Hartigan) Scott of Chelsea, Kreg attended schools in Revere and resided here for most of his life. For the past several years, he resided in Chelsea caring for his parents. His life devotion was to his family.

He is survived by his parents and his beloved son, Kreg S. Scott II of Revere. He was the dear brother of Antonette Jarvis and her husband, Robert of Haverhill, Robert Scott and his wife, Beate of Norway and the late Anthony L.

Scott, IV and Shane Scott and the beloved uncle to his special nieces, Shana and Nicole and his nephew, Scott Vera. He is also survived by several uncles and extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Life Tribute and Memorial Service to be conducted from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, Chelsea on Friday, May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The service for Kreg will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Anthony Memorial/Welsh Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

Scott Poirier

Family man

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, in Sacred Heart Church in East Boston for Scott E. Poirier who passed following a long illness on Wednesday, May 1 at Tuft’s Medical Center, Boston.

Born and raised in East Boston, he attended East Boston Schools and was a member of the Class of 1979. Scott worked within the New Technology Business & Ventures and was a 15-year employee with LC Technology and Solutions of Salisbury as a design assembler. His interests were any technology involved with remote control products, i.e. autos, drones and helicopters. He was also a sports enthusiast, especially for the New England Patriots. However, his true and abiding devotion belonged to his wife, children, brothers and sisters and his dear mother-in-law and all his in-laws. He was indeed a “Family Man.”

He was the husband of 31 years to Gail M. (Cianciulli) Porier and the cherished father to Brianna L. and Justin S. Poirier, all of Peabody, the devoted son of Patricia M. (Morris) Poirier-Denehy and the late Bernard E. Poirier and the dear brother of Denise A. Poirier and Robyn J. Poirier, all of Sacramento, Calif.and Gary A. Poirier of Exeter, Maine. He is also lovingly survived by his mother-in-law, Mildred E. (Casaletto) Cianciulli and the late Salvatore F. “Sonny” Cianciulli, his brother in-law, Cpt. Jerry M. Cianciulli, BFD and his wife, Laurie, all of Peabody and the late Rhonda M. Falzone. Scott also leaves his faithful canine daughter, Rhea and many nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Carmen Martinez

Of Chelsea

Carmen G. Martinez of Chelsea passed away on May 5.

She was the beloved mother of Julio Rosado and his wife, Angela Molina of Saugus, Angel A. Rosado of Trenton, N.J., and Lourdes Lugo of Chelsea and the dear sister of Carmen M. Martinez, Modesta Medina, Jose Martinez, Juan Martinez, Amado Martinez and Manuel Martinez, all of Boston and Jesus Martinez and Luz Martinez of Puerto Rico. She is also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Private Interment. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Henry Rollin Fountain

Mystic Valley Seniors meal coordinator

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Monday, May 6 for Henry Rollin Fountain who passed most unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1 at the Melrose- Wakefield Hospital, Melrose. He was 76 years old. Military Honors were rendered by the U.S Navy following the conclusion of the Mass.

Born and raised in Chelsea, he lived most of his life in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1960. He and his family moved to Wakefield about 15 years ago.

For over 17 years, he has been employed with the Mystic Valley Seniors as a meal coordinator, a job he loved and considered almost as a ministry helping the “Seniors” with their food planning. For many years, before working with Mystic Valley, he worked in retail management and for some 10 years as a retail manager for the Bradlee’s Department Stores of New England.

His greatest love and devotion was to his large and caring family. His sudden and unexpected passing is indeed an enormous grief to bear, however, as he was an active practicing Catholic, and a Eucharistic Minister for Immaculate Conception Parish, he was duly prepared, pray God.

He was the beloved husband of Roberta M. (Russo) Fountain and the cherished father of Andrea M. Clark of Danvers, J. Henry Fountain and his wife, Kim of Danvers, Nicole R. Sweet and her husband, Curtis of Sandown, N.H., Justin A. Fountain and his fiancee, Stacey Roche and Amanda M. Green and her husband, Joseph, all of Revere, Neal H. Fountain and his wife, Gina of Danvers and Alec H. Fountain of Wakefield; the dear brother of Freda Lehnen, Vern Fountain and Claudette Fountain, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan and the late Andrew Fountain. He is also lovingly survived by nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Annette Pagliuca

Proud member of St. Anthony’s Ladies Sodality

Annette (Cutrona) Pagliuca of Revere died on May 1.

Annette was a proud member of the St. Anthony Lady’s Sodality.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Pagliuca, devoted mother of Peter Pagliuca and his wife, Patti, Stephen Pagliuca and his wife, Andrea and the late Joseph P. Pagliuca; cherished grandmother of Katlyn, Eric, Elizabeth and Peter, dear sister of Marie Sciarappa of Revere and adoring aunt of Janine Reyes and Anthony Sciarappa. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Jane Errico

Real estate attorney who balanced career with being an amazing mom

Jane (Bidwell) Errico of Ipswich, formerly of Rowley and New York, died on May 1.

Jane was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope in Ipswich. She graduated from Tufts magna cum laude with a degree in International Relations and Spanish in 1983 and from George Washington University Law School with her JD in 1986. She worked as a real estate attorney at Palmer & Dodge and most recently at Sherin & Lodgen.

Her hobbies included reading, biking, sewing, cooking, traveling, playing with her granddaughter, seeing plays with her husband and friends, going to the beach, playing with her dog and gardening. She loved being with family most of all. She made many sacrifices for her daughters’ educations while balancing her career with being an amazing mom.

Over the course of her life, she lived in and passed the bar in New York, California, and Massachusetts.

She was the beloved wife of David Errico, devoted mother of Meghan Krenselewski and her husband, Anthony and Erin Thomassen, all of Ipswich, Ysabelle Errico and Annalise Errico, both of Beverly and Daniel Errico of Ipswich; cherished grandmother of Emma Jane Krenselewski and dear sister of Robert, Kerry and James Bidwell, all of New York. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family’s request and in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jane’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For guest book, please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

Gerald Bellucci

Will be sorely missed

Gerald S. Bellucci of Revere died on May 1.

Gerald proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He will sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Testa) Bellucci, devoted father of Debra Lafauci and her husband, Salvatore and Gerald Bellucci Jr.; cherished grandfather of Vanessa Amato and her husband, David, Cassandra and Salvatore Lafauci and dear brother of Carol Ann Stracuzzi.

A Graveside Service will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, May 10 at 10:15 a.m. (everyone meet directly at the cemetery.) For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.