RHS Sports Roundup

Girls track team races to 2-0 start

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 2-0 on the season with a powerful 108-28 victory over Salem last Tuesday.

“It was a dominant peformance from our girls,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “Our distance runners and hurdlers in particularly had some impressive runs.”

Carolina Bettero turned in what LaBruna labeled “a monster meet,” winning three events and finishing in third place in a fourth event to rack up 16 points on the day. “Carolina’s new to the sport, but she is going to have a great career,” said her coach. “She’s getting better each week in the hurdles and once she gets faster, her times will be even more impressive.”

Luana Barbosa continued to be a force for the Revere side, taking first place in two events and second in two others to equal Bettero for top Lady Patriot scorer with 16 points. “Luana had a nice day as well,” noted LaBruna. “She scored in all four of her events. She had a great indoor season and is continuing that momentum into the spring.”

Lady Patriot basketball star Erika Cheever earned a grueling and unusual double-victory, capturing the two-mile run and the 800.

Results for the Lady Patriots were as follows:

First-place finishers:

Lorina Tran – High Jump (4’-6”)

Luana Barbosa – Long Jump (14’-4”)

Carolina Bettero – Triple Jump (29’-11 1/4”)

Maria Torres – Javelin (86’-9”)

Carolina Bettero – High Hurdles (17.5)

Carolina Bettero – 400M Hurdles (74.7)

Luana Barbosa – 200M (29.3)

Erika Cheever – 800M (2:58.2)

Caroline Stasio – Mile (6:23)

Erika Cheever – 2 Mile (13:31)

4X100M Relay – 58.1 (Emily DeMauro, Astrid Umanzor, Kathy Umanzor, Jessica Vo)

4X400M Relay – 5:14 (Olivia Novoselsky, Leila Cesic, Giulia Cincinnato, Nubya Filho)

Finishing in second place for Revere were:

Luana Barbosa – High Jump (4’-6”)

Jerelys Canales – Long Jump (14’-2”)

Chloe Giordano – Triple Jump (28’-10”)

Skyla DeSimone – Shot-put (28’-7 1/2”)

Skyla DeSimone – Discus (74’-4”)

Gianna Mahoney – Javelin (83’-5”)

Luana Barbosa – High Hurdles (17.8)

Jerelys Canales – 100M (14.0)

Chloe Giordano – 200M (30.5)

Astrid Umanzor – 400M (72.9)

Carly Bennett – 800M (3:01)

Fatima Hartout – Mile (6:24)

Soeil Yuong – 2 Mile (14:19)

Third-place finishers for Revere were:

Olivia Novoselsky – Mile (6:38)

Yulissa Santana – 800M (3:09)

Nubya Filho – 400M (73.4)

Kathy Umanzor – 200M (30.7)

Caroline Stasio – 400M Hurdles (77.1)

Chloe Giordano – High Hurdles (18.2)

Melisa Avdic – Javelin (66’-5”)

Valerie Moy – Discus (67’-10”)

Gianna Mahoney – Shot-put (25’-8”)

Carolina Bettero – High Jump (4’-4”)

LaBruna and his crew were aiming to make it three wins in a row when they took on Everett yesterday (Tuesday). They will entertain Lynn Classical next Tuesday.

RHS boys track flies past Witches

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team cruised to a 106-30 victory over Salem last week.

Leading the way for each Sam Ros’s Patriots was Antony Arias, who scored 20 points with a perfect four-for-four day, capturing first place in all four events in which he competed.

Antony won the long jump with a leap of 18’-4”, the triple jump (38’-5”), the 110 high hurdles (17.9), and the 400 intermediate hurdles (67.9).

Fraynel del Rosario was the second leading scorer for Revere with 10.25 points. Fraynel claimed a first in the high jump with a leap of 5’-4”, a second in the long jump (17’-4”), and a third in the 100 dash (12.1). He also ran a leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay team (see below).

Camron Ventura scored points in three events, taking first place in the 200 meter dash (24.8), second in the 100 dash (12.0), and third in the triple jump (36’-.25”) for a total of nine points on the day.

Rayan Riazi turned in a strong performance, also adding nine points to the RHS side of the scoresheet: first in the discus with a toss of 100’-2”, second in the shot put (35’-7.5”), and third in the high hurdles (18.5).

Jared Benson scored eight points with a first-place effort in the shot put with a throw of 38’-7” and a second in the discus (92’-7”).

Other first-place finishers for the Patriots were Ryan Doucette in the javelin (142’-1”), Matthew DaRocha in the 100 dash (11.8), Augusto Goncalves in the 400 dash (56.9), Victor Pelatere in the 800 (2:10.2), and Jon Nushi with an exciting, come-from-behind victory in the two-mile run (10:47.3).

“The highlight of the meet for us was in the two-mile,” noted Ros. “Jonathan was about 50 meters behind going into the last lap. I yelled at him that he had a chance to break 11 minutes, which he has never done. He kicked hard with 300 meters to go, took the lead, and never looked back. He finished with a 20 second personal record (PR) which ignited the team with excitement.”

Additional second-place finishers for the Patriots were: Ricardo Goncalves in the 110 hurdles (18.5), Michael Adolphus in the 400 hurdles (66.7), Sebastian Bolivar in the 200 dash (25.0), and Sam Gonzalez in the 400 dash (59.1).

Third-place efforts were turned in by Alaci Atoui both in the shot put (34’-11.5”) and discus (91’-7”), Andres Mejia in the high jump (5’-2”), Idriss Taoujni in the 400 hurdles (68.3), William Ginepra in the 200 (25.3), Cristian Acuna in the 400 dash (61.4), Christian Madrid in the 800 (2:27.9), Fabio Tran in the mile (5:09.4) and Lucas Hurtado in the two-mile (11:36).

The Patriot 4 x 100 relay team was victorious, circling the track in 45.5 seconds compared to Medford’s clocking of 49.3 The RHS quartet consisted of Matt DaRocha, Fray Del Rosario, Billy Ginepra, and Sebastian Bolivar.

Ros and his crew, who now stand at 2-0 on the season, were scheduled to take on Everett yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Lynn Classical this coming Tuesday.

Clutch performances mark RHS softball win

Clutch performances at the plate, in the field, and in the pitcher’s circle combined to produce a 6-5 victory at Chelmsford for the Revere High softball team in the Lady Patriots’ season-opener last Tuesday.

“We made some mistakes, which is to be expected in the season-opener, but we found a way to win,” said veteran RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello.

Sophomore Adreana Keefe delivered the winning run with a clutch, two-out, two-strike base hit in the sixth inning. Also coming through with key hits for Revere in the contest were Joli Giuliano and Danielle Dion, both of whom doubled and scored runs.

Adriana Fusco was a thorn in Chelmsford’s side all day, finding a way to get on base and stealing two bases.

Junior shortstop Eve Leskovitch and second baseman Keefe were solid up the middle for Revere. “Eve made some nice plays for us and Adreana continues to be a vacuum at second,” said Ciccarello.

The biggest defensive play of the game was turned in by Giuliano in right field in the bottom of the seventh. Chelmsford had placed the potential tying run at third base with one out when the next Chelmsford batter scorched a line drive to right.

Joni charged fast on the ball and snared it on the run such that she was able to hold the Chelmsford runner at third from trying to tag up.

That left matters up to Olivia McManus, who to that point had pitched superbly, allowing just five hits and three earned runs while fanning seven enemy batters, to get the final out to end the game.

“It was a great way to start the season against a non-league opponent with a strong program that always has a good team,” said Ciccarello. “We have some things to talk about and work on and and hopefully we will build on this experience and improve with each game.”

The Lady Patriots have a busy week ahead with five games in nine days. Their scheduled contest with Everett on the holiday was postponed to yesterday (Tuesday) and they will travel to Salem today (Wednesday) for a 4:00 start. They will host Austin Prep Saturday morning at 11:00 and then hit the road to Lynn Classical this coming Monday and to Medford next Wednesday.

RHS baseball team defeats Gr. Lawrence behind Sims’s one-hitter

The Revere High baseball team made the long bus ride to Greater Lawrence a worthwhile undertaking, returning home with a 9-1 victory in a contest that was shortened to five innings because of darkness.

Coach Mike Manning received a superb pitching performance from senior Frank Sims, who yielded just one hit over the five innings. The lone GL run was unearned.

The Patriots’ contest that had been scheduled for Monday with Everett was washed out and was rescheduled for yesterday (Tuesday). They will host Salem today (Wednesday) and travel to Beverly tomorrow. The Pats next week will entertain Lynn Classical on Monday and Medford on Wednesday.