Revere Student Singled out as Leader at Mass. Youth in Government Conference

Robert Graf of Revere, a senior at Boston College High School, was one of the twenty-five BC High students who participated at the annual YMCA Youth in Government Conference from March 20 to 22 at the Massachusetts State House on Beacon Hill. The young men were delighted that they were able to meet BC High graduate 4th Plymouth Representative Patrick Kearney ‘13 of Scituate.

The BC High students were singled out for leadership roles at the conference: Matt Brandi of Quincy served as Governor, Ryan Golemme of Norwell as Lt. Governor, and Colman Gillis of Quincy as Head Lobbyist. Golemme will be representing MA at the Conference on National Affairs in July and Kenny Dao ’20 of Randolph won two awards, Outstanding Justice and Outstanding Officer.

The Youth in Government Club, moderated by faculty member Elise Wilson, is part of a Greater Boston YMCA program which allows high school students to learn about state government and participate in the process of the State House with other students from throughout Massachusetts. Students take on various roles in the state government including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches as well as lobbyists and the press corps.

Youth & Government is one of the YMCA’s oldest programs established in 1936. The program teaches young people about state government, while at the same time helps them to develop their own character through learning values stressed by the YMCA – caring, respect, honesty, and responsibility.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,600 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more http://www.bchigh.edu