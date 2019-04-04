The Revere League for Special Needs Has a Day at the Carnival, Courtesy of Fiesta Shows and the Mccarthy/Trifone Foundation

The beginning of Spring means the Fiesta Shows Carnival is in town, and that means a lot for the City of Revere. Because of the popularity of the carnival over the past 25 plus years, Fiesta Shows through the McCarthy/Trifone Foundation have contributed close to two million dollars to the many youth activity groups in Revere and directly into the City of Revere Activity Fund. There will be another very generous donation to many groups like the Revere League for Special Needs coming later this season from Fiesta Shows, I believe to between10-12 Revere-based groups, information about that will be posted as soon as it happens.

Last Saturday as always the members and their families of the Revere League were treated to a day of rides at the carnival, an event they all look forward to. With the help of President of the McCarthy/Trifone, Jane Trifone D’Angelo and EJ Dean from Fiesta Shows and board members, the visitors were wrist banded and escorted into the carnival for a fun afternoon.