Police Briefs 04-03-2019

Police News

Police Arrest Two in Driver Robberies

Revere Police have arrested two individuals in a string of robberies of fast food drivers last month – arrests that came with great cooperation between Revere and Boston Police detectives.

“This case was an example of a solid investigation and work by our guys working with the Boston Police detectives as well,” said Capt. Amy O’Hara.

Both robberies happened in Beachmont last month about 30 minutes apart, and involved two individuals ordering food and then robbing the delivery driver with a knife.

Officers in Revere began an investigation and quickly found a similar incident that had happened in Boston about the same time. Reaching out and working with Boston, both departments were able to identify suspects and effect the arrests.

Alexis Feliciano,18, of Revere was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Dante Jashone Bullock 18, of Mattapan, was charged with two counts armed robbery.

Neighbor Charged in Vandalism

An Olive Street woman has been charged with slashing the tires of a neighbor on Sunday.

A woman on Vane Street called police on Sunday evening for a report of her tires being slashed. The woman told police she had video of the person who did it, and through an investigation police were able to identify a neighbor as the perpetrator.

Dora Simo, 67, of 43 Olive St., was charged with malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Watch for Scam Calls

Revere Police are asking the public to be aware of scam calls that are being made to residents around Revere.

Capt. Amy O’Hara said they have had a number of incidents where people are getting unsolicited calls from a third party. The calls involve scams with the IRS, lottery, and even loved ones that are in danger at another location.

“When they say they are holding someone against their will, then definitely notify the police on that one,” she said. “In general, never give out any personal information over the phone. I always say if it sounds too good to be true, then it’s probably a scam.”